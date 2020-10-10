Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  PHarol, SGPS S.A.    PHR   PTPTC0AM0009

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Rating Outlook S&P

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 07:50pm EDT

Announcement | Lisbon | 10 October 2020

Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rating Outlook S&P

Oi SA - In Judicial Recovery ("Oi" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the rating agency Standard & Poors ("S&P") announced today the review of the credit rating attributed to the Company, reducing the issuer credit rating from "CC" to "SD" on a global scale and from "brCC" to "SD" on a national scale. The 'CCC-' issue-levelrating is unchanged. The agency pointed out that it does not assign outlooks to 'SD' or 'D' issuer credit ratings because they express a condition and not a forward-lookingopinion of default probability. S&P also informed that will reassess the company's credit profile in the next few days.

Rio de Janeiro, October 9, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Recovery

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 23:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
10/10PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Rating Outlook S&P
PU
10/10PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Voluntary Separat..
PU
10/08PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Notice of Non-commencem..
PU
10/07PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Amendment Plan Approval
PU
10/06PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Amendment Plan Approval Announ..
PU
09/18PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Notice of Non-commencem..
PU
09/17PHAROL SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Consolidated Synthetic ..
PU
09/09PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Approval of the Amendment to t..
PU
09/08PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Mobile Assets UPI
PU
08/14PHAROL SGPS S A : Material Fact disclosed by Oi - Blow Out
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 20,7 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net cash 2019 17,7 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 87,2 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21 €
Last Close Price 0,10 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 104%
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Jorge Telmo Maria Freire Cardoso Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.3.41%103
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.37%245 511
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.31.04%130 242
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.78%80 717
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.20%80 674
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.16%55 459
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group