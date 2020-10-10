PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Rating Outlook S&P

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rating Outlook S&P

Oi SA - In Judicial Recovery ("Oi" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the rating agency Standard & Poors ("S&P") announced today the review of the credit rating attributed to the Company, reducing the issuer credit rating from "CC" to "SD" on a global scale and from "brCC" to "SD" on a national scale. The 'CCC-' issue-levelrating is unchanged. The agency pointed out that it does not assign outlooks to 'SD' or 'D' issuer credit ratings because they express a condition and not a forward-lookingopinion of default probability. S&P also informed that will reassess the company's credit profile in the next few days.

Rio de Janeiro, October 9, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Recovery

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer