PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi - Rating Outlook S&P

Announcement | Lisbon | 10 October 2020
Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rating Outlook S&P
Oi SA - In Judicial Recovery ("Oi" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the rating agency Standard & Poors ("S&P") announced today the review of the credit rating attributed to the Company, reducing the issuer credit rating from "CC" to "SD" on a global scale and from "brCC" to "SD" on a national scale. The 'CCC-' issue-levelrating is unchanged. The agency pointed out that it does not assign outlooks to 'SD' or 'D' issuer credit ratings because they express a condition and not a forward-lookingopinion of default probability. S&P also informed that will reassess the company's credit profile in the next few days.
Rio de Janeiro, October 9, 2020.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Recovery
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
