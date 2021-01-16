PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Notice to Shareholders - Oi's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Announcement | Lisbon | 16 January 2021
Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No.76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in order to comply with the
provisions of paragraph 2, article 21-L of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, informs its
shareholders that the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April
30, 2021.
Additional information concerning this meeting will be disclosed in accordance with the time periods established by the applicable laws and regulations.
Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director
