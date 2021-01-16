Log in
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Notice to Shareholders - Oi's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

01/16/2021 | 10:00am EST
Announcement | Lisbon | 16 January 2021

Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/MF) No.76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in order to comply with the

provisions of paragraph 2, article 21-L of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, informs its

shareholders that the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April

30, 2021.

Additional information concerning this meeting will be disclosed in accordance with the time periods established by the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 20,7 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net cash 2019 17,7 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 118 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21 €
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Jorge Telmo Maria Freire Cardoso Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.11.38%142
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.91%237 444
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.93%125 703
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.95%97 297
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.64%86 303
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.77%58 586
