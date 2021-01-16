PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Notice to Shareholders - Oi's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in order to comply with the

provisions of paragraph 2, article 21-L of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, as amended, informs its

shareholders that the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on April

30, 2021.

Additional information concerning this meeting will be disclosed in accordance with the time periods established by the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, January 15, 2021.

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director