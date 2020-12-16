PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Oi's Public Meeting for Shareholders

Announcement | Lisbon | 16 December 2020

Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Invitations to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., for the 2020 edition of its Public Meeting for Shareholders in partnership with APIMEC RJ and SP, which will be held virtually through the APIMEC SP channel on Youtube, with live broadcast, only in Portuguese, on the following date: