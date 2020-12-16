Log in
PHarol, SGPS S.A.

PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Oi's Public Meeting for Shareholders

12/16/2020 | 08:35am EST
Announcement | Lisbon | 16 December 2020

Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Invitations to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., for the 2020 edition of its Public Meeting for Shareholders in partnership with APIMEC RJ and SP, which will be held virtually through the APIMEC SP channel on Youtube, with live broadcast, only in Portuguese, on the following date:

  • December 21, 2020 at 12:00 (Brasilia time) For more information, see the website www.oi.com.br/ri

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 13:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 20,7 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net cash 2019 17,7 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,06x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 116 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Duration : Period :
PHarol, SGPS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROL, SGPS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21 €
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva Chairman & Managing Director
Maria do Rosário Amado Pinto Correia Independent Director
Pedro Zañartu Gubert Morais Leitão Independent Director
Jorge Telmo Maria Freire Cardoso Independent Director
Maria Leonor Martins Ribeiro Modesto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.37.55%141
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.31%250 562
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.33.23%129 175
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.88%94 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.85%85 564
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 355
