PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Oi's Public Meeting for Shareholders

Announcement | Lisbon | 16 December 2020
Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi
PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Invitations to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., for the 2020 edition of its Public Meeting for Shareholders in partnership with APIMEC RJ and SP, which will be held virtually through the APIMEC SP channel on Youtube, with live broadcast, only in Portuguese, on the following date:
December 21, 2020 at 12:00 (Brasilia time) For more information, see the website www.oi.com.br/ri
