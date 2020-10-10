PHarol SGPS S A : Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi – Voluntary Separation Incentive Program

PHAROL, SGPS S.A. hereby informs on the Notice to the Market disclosed by Oi, S.A., according to the company's announcement attached hereto.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi announces Voluntary Separation Incentive Program

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the launch of a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, with the purpose of eliminating approximately 2,000 positions, which may represent up to 15% of our headcount.

Employees adhering to the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program will be entitled to special terms, including compensation based on the employee's tenure at the Company and extension of benefits such as healthcare, dental plan and life insurance, among other compensation.

The Voluntary Separation Incentive Program results from the development of the business model promoted by the implementation of Oi's strategic transformation plan and the natural requirement of an adjustment of the organizational structures, in line with the Company's Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, which was ratified through a decision rendered by the 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro on October 5, 2020 and published on October 8, 2020.

As already widely disclosed by the Company, Oi's strategic transformation plan considers the dissemination of optic fiber in Brazil as the essential component of all its fixed and mobile telecommunication services, with the goal of transforming the Company into the largest telecommunications infrastructure provider in Brazil.

The implementation of the strategic plan, among other initiatives, implies a transformation of the Company's management and operating profile, in order to bring about changes aiming to: