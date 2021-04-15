Log in
PHAROL, SGPS S.A.

(PHR)
PHarol SGPS S A : Declaration of financial Intermediary Proposals

04/15/2021 | 11:02am EDT
DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To [identify the Financial Intermediary with whom they have opened the individual securities accounts where their Shares are registered]

_______________________________________

Address: ________________________________

Postal Code: _____________________________

Email: __________________________________

_________________, ____/____/2021

Subject: Letter to the Financial Intermediary - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. on April 30th, 2021 - Second Date

Name / Firm: _______________________________________________________________

Email: _________________________________

Address / Registered Office: ___________________________________________________

Postal Code: _____________________________

Tax id. Number: __________________________

NIB: ______________________

Acting as Shareholder of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") holding ____________ Shares,

with voting rights, registered within the bank account associated with the above mentioned NIB, hereby notifies of his/her/its intention to participate at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2021, at 3:30 (GMT).

For these purposes, hereby requests to send to the Chairman of the Meeting, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on 23 April 2021, information on the number of Shares registered (mentioning his/her/its tax id. number and the number of the securities account) on the referred account at 00:00 hours (GMT) on 23 April 2021, and for such purpose they may use the e-mail address assembleia@pharol.pt, in the terms mentioned in the General Meeting Notice.

Best regards,

_____________________________________________________

(signature as in identity card / signature of company's representative equal to the bank form)

Note:

This declaration must be sent by the Shareholders to the Financial Intermediary with whom they have opened an individual securities account where the Shares are registered.

Disclaimer

Pharol SGPS SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
