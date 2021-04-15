PHarol SGPS S A : Declaration of financial Intermediary Proposals

DECLARATION OF PARTICIPATION AT THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
To [identify the Financial Intermediary with whom they have opened the individual securities accounts where their Shares are registered]
_______________________________________
Address: ________________________________
Postal Code: _____________________________
Email: __________________________________
_________________, ____/____/2021
Subject: Letter to the Financial Intermediary - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. on April 30th, 2021 - Second Date
Name / Firm: _______________________________________________________________
Email: _________________________________
Address / Registered Office: ___________________________________________________
Postal Code: _____________________________
Tax id. Number: __________________________
NIB: ______________________
Acting as Shareholder of PHAROL, SGPS S.A. ("PHAROL") holding ____________ Shares,
with voting rights, registered within the bank account associated with the above mentioned NIB, hereby notifies of his/her/its intention to participate at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2021, at 3:30 (GMT).
For these purposes, hereby requests to send to the Chairman of the Meeting, by 11:59 p.m. (GMT) on 23 April 2021, information on the number of Shares registered (mentioning his/her/its tax id. number and the number of the securities account) on the referred account at 00:00 hours (GMT) on 23 April 2021, and for such purpose they may use the e-mail address assembleia@pharol.pt, in the terms mentioned in the General Meeting Notice.
Best regards,
_____________________________________________________
(signature as in identity card / signature of company's representative equal to the bank form)
Note:
This declaration must be sent by the Shareholders to the Financial Intermediary with whom they have opened an individual securities account where the Shares are registered.