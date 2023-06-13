Advanced search
    SIA   GB00B572ZV91

PHAROS ENERGY PLC

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-06-12 am EDT
22.00 GBX   -0.68%
Pharos Energy : Block 125 & 126 two-year extension approval
PU
05/25Pharos Energy plc Approves to Declare A Final Dividend
CI
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
Pharos Energy : Block 125 & 126 two-year extension approval

06/13/2023 | 02:10am EDT
Block 125 & 126 two-year extension approval

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Vietnamese Government for the two-year extension of Phase One of the Exploration Period (from 8 November 2023 to 7 November 2025) of the Block 125 & 126 Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

Jann Brown, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased to have received approval from the Vietnamese Government for the two-year extension of the Block 125 & 126 Exploration Period. This approval shows the encouraging level of support from the Government while we progress our discussions with a number of interested parties to secure a farm-in partner before drilling the commitment well on Block 125."

Enquiries

Pharos Energy plc Tel: 020 7747 2000

Jann Brown, Chief Executive Officer

Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer

Camarco Tel: 020 3757 4980

Billy Clegg | Georgia Edmonds | Rebecca Waterworth | Kirsty Duff

Notes to editors

Pharos Energy plc is an independent energy company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Pharos has production, development and/or exploration interests in Egypt and Vietnam. In Egypt, Pharos holds a 45% working interest share in the El Fayum Concession in the Western Desert, with IPR Lake Qarun, part of the international integrated energy business IPR Energy Group, holding the remaining 55% working interest. The El Fayum Concession produces oil from 10 fields and is located 80 km southwest of Cairo. It is operated by Petrosilah, a 50/50 joint stock company between the contractor parties (being IPR Lake Qarun and Pharos) and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). Pharos also holds a 45% working interest share in the North Beni Suef (NBS) Concession in Egypt, which is located immediately south of the El Fayum Concession. IPR Lake Qarun operates and holds the remaining 55% working interest in the NBS Concession. In Vietnam, Pharos has a 30.5% working interest in Block 16-1 which contains 97% of the Te Giac Trang (TGT) field and is operated by the Hoang Long Joint Operating Company. Pharos' unitised interest in the TGT field is 29.7%. Pharos also has a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang (CNV) field located in Block 9-2, which is operated by the Hoan Vu Joint Operating Company. Blocks 16-1 and 9-2 are located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam. Pharos also holds a 70% interest in, and is designated operator of, Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, north east of the Cuu Long Basin, offshore central Vietnam.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pharos Energy plc published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 166 M - -
Net income 2023 11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,33 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 3,93%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart PHAROS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Pharos Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Average target price 0,48 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Janice Margaret Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sue Rivett Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Edward Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamed Sayed Group Head-Technical
Marianne Daryabegui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHAROS ENERGY PLC-5.58%118
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.49%298 084
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.96%124 418
CNOOC LIMITED17.03%74 241
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-10.25%66 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%60 250
