Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pharos Energy plc    SIA   GB00B572ZV91

PHAROS ENERGY PLC

(SIA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:35:12 pm
25 GBX   -2.72%
03:47aPHAROS ENERGY  : Board Change
PU
01/21PHAROS ENERGY  : Proposed Placing, Subscription and Retail Offer of Ordinary Shares
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : Change of registered addr
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharos Energy : Board Change

03/17/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RNS Number : 4792S Pharos Energy PLC 17 March 2021

17 March 2021

Pharos Energy plc

("Pharos" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Board Change

Pharos Energy plc, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the appointment ofSue Rivett to the Board as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective 1 July 2021. Jann Brown, who is currently Managing Director ("MD") and CFO, will remain as MD, focused on delivering the next phase of the Group's strategic plan.

Sue Rivett, currently Group Head of Finance and UK General Manager, has been with the Company for over ﬁve years. Prior to joining Pharos, Sue held senior finance roles with Conoco, ARCO British (subsidiary of Atlantic Richfield Company), JKX Oil & Gas plc and Seven Energy. Sue's various roles have included heading up full FTSE ﬁnance functions including ﬁnance, taxation, treasury, IT, corporate planning and Company Secretary. She was Head ofARCO British trading arm's back oﬃce and mid oﬃce and has considerable joint venture experience and numerous years M&A experience. Sue is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants ("FCMA") with international experience and over 37 years in the energy business.

All three current executive directors, Jann Brown, Ed Story (CEO) and Mike Watts (MD), have also volunteered to reduce their salaries by 50%, eﬀective1 April 2021, as an ongoing commitment to capital discipline and the reduction of G&A costs. This extends the signiﬁcant voluntary salary reductions made by the executives since May 2020.

John Martin, Chair of Pharos commented:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to congratulate Sue on her new role and wish her every success as CFO. She has valuable skills and experience which have already contributed to the team and to the Company and we look forward to a long and successful journey together through the next stage of Pharos. Jann's commitment is exceptional and we fully understand her decision to focus on her role as MD of the business."

Jann Brown, CFO and MD commented:

"I am delighted that Sue is succeeding me as CFO. Sue and I have worked closely over the last four years, and she has made an outstanding contribution to the Group. It has been an incredible period of change for the company and the oil and gas industry, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and the team at Pharos in the next phase of the business."

The Company confirms that there are no additional matters requiring disclosure under rule9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Pharos Energy plc

Tel: 020 7747 2000

Ed Story, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jann Brown, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Mike Watts, Managing Director

Sharan Dhami, Group Head of Investor Relations

Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4980

Billy Clegg | Owen Roberts | Monique Perks

Notes to editors

Pharos Energy plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders, headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Pharos has production, development and/or exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

In Egypt, Pharos holds a 100% working interest in the El Fayum oil Concession in the Western Desert. The Concession produces from 10 ﬁelds and is located 80 km south west of Cairo. It is operated by Petrosilah, a 50/50 JV between Pharos and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC). Pharos is also an operator with a 100% working interest in the North Beni Suef (NBS) Concession, which is located immediately south of the El Fayum Concession.

In Israel, Pharos together with Cairn Energy plc and Israel's Ratio Oil Exploration, have eight licences oﬀ shore Israel. Each party has an equal working interest and Cairn is the operator.

In Vietnam, Pharos has a 30.5% working interest in Block 16-1 which contains 97% of the Te Giac Trang (TGT) ﬁeld and is operated by the Hoang Long Joint Operating Company . Pharos' unitised interest in the TGT ﬁeld is 29.7%. Pharos also has a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang (CVN) ﬁeld located in Block 9-2, which is operated by the Hoan Vu Joint Operating Company. Blocks 16-1 and 9-2 are located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, oﬀshore southern Vietnam. Pharos also holds a 70% interest in and is designated operator of Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin , north east of the Cuu Long Basin , offshore central Vietnam.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.

END

BOAEAPDKFDEFEFA

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Pharos Energy plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHAROS ENERGY PLC
03:47aPHAROS ENERGY  : Board Change
PU
01/21PHAROS ENERGY  : Proposed Placing, Subscription and Retail Offer of Ordinary Sha..
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : Change of registered addr
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : Price Monitoring Extension
AQ
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : TGT Full Field Development Plan ("FFDP") Approval
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : Notice of Interim results 2020
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : Trading and Operations Update July 2020
PU
2020Pharos Energy exits group looking to buy Shell's Western Desert assets
RE
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : No Intention to Acquire Shell Western Desert Assets
PU
2020PHAROS ENERGY  : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of 2020 AGM
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M - -
Net income 2020 -149 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart PHAROS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Pharos Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHAROS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward T. Story President, CEO & Executive Director
Janice Margaret Brown Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Edward Martin Chairman
Mohamed Sayed Group Head-Technical
Robert Gresham Gray Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHAROS ENERGY PLC35.14%157
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.49%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED26.32%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.67%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.17%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY45.54%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ