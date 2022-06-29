Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pharvaris N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHVS   NL00150005Y4

PHARVARIS N.V.

(PHVS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30 2022-06-29 am EDT
20.35 USD   +1.70%
12:11pPHARVARIS N : Form 6-K
PU
06/14Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06/14Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHARVARIS N : Form 6-K

06/29/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHARVARIS N.V.

Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On June 29, 2022, Pharvaris N.V. (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting"). The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are as follows:

Agenda Item 3. Adoption of Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's shareholders adopted the Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Agenda Item 4. Instruction to PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's shareholders instructed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Agenda Item 5. Discharge from liability for the Company's directors with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's shareholders discharged the Company's directors from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Agenda Item 7. Appointment of Mrs. Margareta Elisabeth Björk as non-executive director of the Company.

The Company's shareholders appointed Mrs. Margareta Elisabeth Björk as non-executive director of the Company.

Agenda Item 8. Appointment of Ms. Anne Maria Jacoba de Jonge Schuermans as non-executive director of the Company.

The Company's shareholders appointed Ms. Anne Maria Jacoba de Jonge Schuermans as non-executive director of the Company.

Agenda Item 9. Extension of authorization for the Board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital.

The Company's shareholders extended the authorization to the Board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital.

2

Disclaimer

Pharvaris NV published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHARVARIS N.V.
12:11pPHARVARIS N : Form 6-K
PU
06/14Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06/14Pharvaris Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
06/14PHARVARIS N : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Pharvaris Participates in the Kinin 2022 Conference
GL
06/07Pharvaris Participates in the Kinin 2022 Conference
AQ
05/25JMP Securities Starts Pharvaris at Market Outperform With $34 Price Target
MT
05/17Morgan Stanley Trims Pharvaris BV's Price Target to $40 From $41, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
05/16PHARVARIS SUPPORTS HAE COMMUNITY BY : -)
GL
05/16PHARVARIS SUPPORTS HAE COMMUNITY BY : -)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHARVARIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -75,0 M -79,0 M -79,0 M
Net cash 2022 218 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 630 M 663 M 663 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart PHARVARIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Pharvaris N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARVARIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,01 €
Average target price 35,05 €
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Berndt A. E. Modig Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Nijdam Principal Accounting Officer & Head-Finance
David P. Meeker Chairman
Jochen Knolle Chief Operating & Scientific Officer
Peng Lu Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARVARIS N.V.39.05%663
MODERNA, INC.-44.02%56 557
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.79%40 167
LONZA GROUP AG-32.83%39 655
SEAGEN INC.15.44%32 852
CELLTRION, INC.-11.87%18 694