PHARVARIS N : Form 6-K

Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On June 29, 2022, Pharvaris N.V. (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting"). The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are as follows:

Agenda Item 3. Adoption of Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's shareholders adopted the Dutch statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Agenda Item 4. Instruction to PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's shareholders instructed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. for the external audit of the Company's statutory annual accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Agenda Item 5. Discharge from liability for the Company's directors with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's shareholders discharged the Company's directors from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Agenda Item 7. Appointment of Mrs. Margareta Elisabeth Björk as non-executive director of the Company.

The Company's shareholders appointed Mrs. Margareta Elisabeth Björk as non-executive director of the Company.

Agenda Item 8. Appointment of Ms. Anne Maria Jacoba de Jonge Schuermans as non-executive director of the Company.

The Company's shareholders appointed Ms. Anne Maria Jacoba de Jonge Schuermans as non-executive director of the Company.

Agenda Item 9. Extension of authorization for the Board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital.

The Company's shareholders extended the authorization to the Board to acquire shares and depository receipts for shares in the Company's capital.

