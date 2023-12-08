6-K

For the month of December 2023

Pharvaris N.V.

Emmy Noetherweg 2

2333 BK Leiden

The Netherlands

PHARVARIS N.V.

On December 6, 2023, Pharvaris N.V. (the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Leerink Partners LLC, as underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell (i) 11,125,000 ordinary shares, par value €0.12 per share (the "Shares") and (ii) pre-funded warrants (the "Pre-Funded Warrants") to purchase up to 1,375,000 ordinary shares in an underwritten offering (the "Offering"). The Offering closed on December 8, 2023.

The Shares were sold in the Offering at the public offering price of $24.00 per share. The Pre-Funded Warrants were sold at a public offering price of $23.99 per Pre-Funded Warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such Pre-Funded Warrant. Each Pre-Funded Warrant is exercisable as of December 8, 2023 until fully exercised, subject to an ownership limitation relating to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, as set forth in the form of Pre-Funded Warrant.

The Offering was made pursuant to the Company's effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-263198), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and declared effective on March 10, 2022.

The net proceeds from the Offering, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions, are expected to be approximately $282 million. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily to fund research and development and product discovery expenses for its clinical and preclinical research and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company's executive officers and directors entered into agreements in substantially the form included as an exhibit to the Underwriting Agreement, providing for a 90-day "lock-up" period with respect to sales of the Company's ordinary shares, subject to certain exceptions.

The foregoing is a summary description of the Underwriting Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by the text of the Underwriting Agreement filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The Company intends to grant the investor purchasing Pre-Funded Warrants customary registration rights, including demand registration rights, with respect to the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

The form of Pre-Funded Warrant is filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this report and the foregoing description of the terms of the Pre-Funded Warrants is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

A copy of the opinion of NautaDutilh N.V. relating to the validity of the Shares issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1. A copy of the opinion of Kirkland & Ellis LLP relating to the validity of the Pre-Funded Warrants issued in the Offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.2.

The Company hereby incorporates by reference the information contained in the body of this Report on Form 6-K into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-263198), the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-273757) and the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-252897). This report on Form 6-K (including the exhibits filed herewith) is incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-263198).

