Development of Kallikrein-Kinin System Biomarker Assays to Investigate Bradykinin-Mediated Diseases
Evangelia Pardali1, Justyna Nowakowska2, Oliver Domenig3, Grégoire Vuagniaux2, Anne Lesage4
1Pharvaris B.V., Leiden, The Netherlands; 2Former employee of Pharvaris GmbH, Zug, Switzerland; 3Attoquant Diagnostics, Vienna, Austria; 4GrayMatters Consulting, Schilde, Belgium
Introduction
• Activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system (KKS) results in cleavage of high-molecular-weight
kininogen (HMWK) and production of vasodilatory kinins, such as bradykinin (BK) and its metabolite
BK1-5.1 Kallidin (KD) is another biologically active kinin produced by tissue kallikrein cleavage of
either HMWK or low-molecular-weight kininogen (LMWK).
• BK is involved in various physiological and pathological processes, including angioedema (AE).2
Differentiating BK-mediated vs histamine-mediated AE and assessing other BK-mediated disorders
Results
- Kinin LC-MS/MS assay in blank matrix met qualification criteria. Within- and between-run accuracy and precision. Coefficient of variation (CV) <15% (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Analysis of quality control (QC) samples for BK1-5,BK1-9 and KD in blank matrix
10000
BK1-5
BK1-9
KD
Results
- Standard curves were prepared by spiking iHMWK or cHMWK in kininogen-deficient plasma
- For both proteins, the back-calculated concentrations of the standards met qualification criteria (Figure 5).
Figure 5. Capillary immunoblotting assay qualification for iHMWK and cHMWK from human plasma
Results
- Acceptable intra-individual variability (CV <15%) for both iHMWK and cHMWK in both liquid PI plasma and control EDTA plasma (Figure 7).
Figure 7. iHMWK and cHMWK intra-individual variability in EDTA plasma and plasma with liquid PI
iHMWK
cHMWK
160
45
by measuring biomarkers produced upon activation of the KKS remains a challenge due to
proteolytic instability of the kinins and limitations of current analytical assays.3
• Establishment of a method to accurately measure BK and related peptides could aid in identifying
BK-mediated AE as well as other BK-mediated diseases.*
Materials and Methods
•
To inhibit ex vivo activation of KKS proteases and proteolytic degradation of BK, a protease
inhibitor (PI) cocktail was manufactured in a liquid and lyophilized form.
•
Blood samples were collected from healthy volunteers (HV) by Fidelis Research AD in accordance
with the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by The National Bioethics Committee of Medicines
and Medical Devices (CNBMDM, protocol no. FRT-19101). All participants gave their written
[pg/mL]
1000
QC high
.conc
100
QC medium
Measured
10
QC low
1
- KD levels were below the limit of detection in all types of human plasma analyzed.
- Liquid PI efficiently inhibited KKS activation and stabilized BK1-9 levels compared with EDTA alone and was superior to lyophilized PI, resulting in low inter- and intra-run variability (CV <15%) for both BK1-5 and BK1-9 (Figure 3).
Figure 3. BK1-5 and BK1-9 inter- and intra-run variability in EDTA plasma and plasma with PI
BK1-5
BK1-9
1500000
iHMWK
(AUC)
cHMWK
1000000
Signal
500000
R2 >0.99
0
0
1
2
3
Concentration (μg/mL)
Linearity range of standard curve
iHMWK cHMWK
Concentration range
accessible in human plasma
EDTA
Liquid PI
g/mL]μ[
EDTA
Liquid PI
g/mL]μ
120
30
[iHMWK
80
KcHMW
40
15
0
0
HV1 HV2 HV3 HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3 HV1 HV2 HV3
iHMWK (µg/mL)
cHMWK (µg/mL)
Plasma
HV 1
HV 2
HV 3
CV %
HV 1
HV 2
HV 3
CV %
EDTA
113.8
106.8
119.4
<10%
30.1
28.6
29.4
<10%
informed consent before enrollment.
• Plasma was collected using liquid PI or lyophilized PI form, or using ethylenediaminetetraacetic
200
EDTA
Liquid PI
Lyophilized PI
1000
EDTA
800
Liquid PI
Lyophilized PI
i/cHMWK
0.078-2.5 µg/mL
26-140 µg/mL
Liquid PI
109.6
90.3
107.5
<10%
28.5
24.3
26.1
<10%
acid (EDTA) as a control.
•
An ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS)/MS protocol was
optimized to measure BK (BK1-9),BK1-5, and KD (Attoquant Diagnostics GmbH).
•
A capillary-based immunoassay was also developed to quantify the cleaved and intact HMWK
(cHMWK and iHMWK, respectively) (Charnwood Molecular Ltd).
-BK1 [pg/mL]5
100
40
20
0
9-BK1 ][pg/mL
40
20
0
≤ of LLoQ
- Comparable levels of iHMWK and cHMWK were observed in EDTA and liquid PI plasma.
- Plasma with lyophilized PI was not analyzed as it was shown not to stabilize kinins in plasma.
- Acceptable inter-run variability (CV <15%) for both iHMWK and cHMWK in both liquid PI plasma and control EDTA plasma (Figure 6).
Figure 6. iHMWK and cHMWK inter-run variability in EDTA plasma and plasma with PI
- Stability of iHMWK and cHMWK was analyzed in EDTA control and liquid PI plasma following 1 or 2 cycles of FT.
- Liquid PI had no apparent effect on levels of iHMWK & cHMWK following FT as compared with EDTA (Figure 8).
Figure 8. Effects of freeze and thaw on iHMWK and cHMWK levels in EDTA plasma and plasma
• Qualification of the UPLC-MS/MS and capillary-based immunoassay was performed using plasma
Run 1Run 2Run 1Run 2Run 1Run 2
Run 1Run 2Run 1Run 2Run 1Run 2
iHMWK
cHMWK
with PI
iHMWK
cHMWK
from HVs collected under different conditions.
Results
- Calibration curves were prepared by spiking different kinin peptides in surrogate blank matrix.
- For all tested kinins, the back-calculated concentrations of the calibrator standards were within ±15% of the nominal value and met qualification criteria (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Calibration curves of BK1-5,BK1-9, and KD
BK1-5
BK1-9
Plasma
Mean (pg/mL)
CV %
Mean (pg/mL)
CV %
EDTA
172.8
<10%
925.0
<10%
Liquid PI
23.6
<10%
21.7
<10%
Lyophilized PI
5.4
<10%
Not applicable
Not applicable
- Liquid but not lyophilized PI efficiently inhibited ex vivo KKS activation and stabilized BK1-9 following 2 cycles of freeze and thaw (FT) as compared with EDTA (Figure 4).
200
60
EDTA
Liquid PI
EDTA
Liquid PI
g/mL]μ[
150
g/mL]μ[
45
100
30
iHMWK
cHMWK
Run 1
50
15
Run 2
0
0
Run 3
HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3
200
EDTA
g/mL]μ
150
100
[
iHMWK
50
0
HV1
60
Liquid PI
g/mL]μ
EDTA
Liquid PI
45
[
30
cHMWK
No FT
15
1x FT
2x FT
0
HV2 HV3 HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3
HV1 HV2 HV3
Measured conc. [pg/mL]
10000 1000 100 10 1
BK1-5
BK1-9
KD
R2 >0.99
1
10
100
1000 10000
Nominal conc. [pg/mL]
Linearity range of quantification
LLoQ
ULoQ
BK1-5
5 pg/mL
10,240 pg/mL
BK1-9
5 pg/mL
10,240 pg/mL
KD
20 pg/mL
10,240 pg/mL
LLoQ: lower limit of quantification; ULoQ: upper limit of quantification
Figure 4. Effects of freeze and thaw on BK peptide stability
150
BK1-5
8000
BK1-9
Liquid PI Lyophilized PI
Liquid PI Lyophilized PI
EDTA
EDTA
6000
[pg/mL]
100
[pg/mL]
4000
2000
5-1
50
1-9
40
≤ of LLoQ
BK
BK
20
0
0
No 1x 2x No 1x 2x No 1x 2x
iHMWK
cHMWK
Plasma
Mean (µg/mL)
CV %
Mean (µg/mL)
CV %
EDTA
113.4
5.5%
29.4
2.6%
Liquid PI
102.5
10.4%
26.3
8.1%
Conclusions
Plasma
EDTA
Liquid PI
iHMWK (µg/mL)
cHMWK (µg/mL)
No FT
1xFT
2xFT
No FT
1x FT
2xFT
113.9
115.2
107.7
27.5
27.8
26.6
105.6
99.0
97.2
25.2
23.4
22.4
References
- Kaplan AP, et al. Adv Immunol. 2014;121:41-89.2. Maurer M, et al. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol. 2021;61:40-9.
- Kaplan AP, et al. Front Med (Lausanne). 2017;4:206.
No 1x 2x No 1x 2x No 1x 2x
BK1-5 (pg/mL)
BK1-9 (pg/mL)
Plasma
No FT
1xFT
2xFT
No FT
1x FT
2xFT
EDTA
83.1
82.9
90.8
2417.3
4260.9
5942.8
Liquid PI
27.4
27.7
27.4
34.0
35.3
38.9
Lyophilized PI
5.3
5.8
5.9
<5.0
<5.0
<5.0
- The liquid PI cocktail was shown to be more efficacious in inhibiting non-specific activation of KKS and generation of BK1-9 as compared to EDTA without PI.
- Liquid PI was shown to be superior to lyophilized PI in inhibiting degradation of BK1-9.
- The established qualified KKS biomarker assays can be used to reliably measure KKS biomarkers in human plasma.
- These assays could become key tools for identifying, studying, and managing BK-mediated diseases, including BK-mediated AE.
COI: E.P.: employee of Pharvaris, holds stock in Pharvaris; J.N.: former employee of Pharvaris; O.D.: CEO of Attoquant Diagnostics GmbH; G.V.: former employee of Pharvaris; A.L.: employee of GrayMatters Consulting and consultant to Pharvaris, holds stocks/stock options in Pharvaris; advisor to Kosa Pharma.
*Funding statement: Funding towards this study was provided by Pharvaris.
