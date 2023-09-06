Efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism with oral deucrictibant in prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks: CHAPTER-1 phase 2 trial design
Emel Aygören-Pürsün1, John Anderson2, Mauro Cancian3, Hugo Chapdelaine4, Niall Conlon5, Mark Gompels6, Sofia Grigoriadou7, Maria Domenica Guarino8, Tamar Kinaciyan9, Ramon Lleonart10, Markus Magerl11, Michael E. Manning12, Marcin Stobiecki13, Michael D. Tarzi14, Anna Valerieva15, H. James Wedner16, William H. Yang17, Rafael Crabbé18, Susan Mulders19, Huaihou Chen20, Li Zhu20, Jochen Knolle21, Anne Lesage22, Peng Lu20, Marc A. Riedl23
1Frankfurt, Germany; 2Birmingham, AL, United States of America; 3Padua, Italy; 4Montréal, QC, Canada; 5Dublin, Ireland; 6Bristol, United Kingdom; 7London, United Kingdom; 8Civitanova Marche, Italy; 9Vienna, Austria; 10Barcelona, Spain; 11Berlin, Germany; 12Scottsdale, AZ, United States of America; 13Krakow, Poland; 14Brighton, United Kingdom; 15Sofia, Bulgaria; 16St Louis, MO, United States of America; 17Ottawa, ON, Canada; 18Bassins, Switzerland; 19Groesbeek, The Netherlands; 20Lexington, MA, United States of America; 21Frankfurt, Germany; 22Schilde, Belgium; 23La Jolla, CA, United States of America
Rationale
- Excess bradykinin is the cause of signs and symptoms of swelling during hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks1 and efficacy and tolerability of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism for treatment of HAE attacks has been proven in clinical trials and ~15 years of post-marketingexperience.2-4
Figure 1. Bradykinin-forming cascade in bradykinin-mediated angioedema.
- International guidelines recommend that patients are evaluated for long-term prophylaxis at every visit, taking disease activity, burden, and control as well as patient preference into consideration.5
- An unmet need exists for oral HAE long-term prophylaxis therapies that are efficacious and well- tolerated.6-7
- Deucrictibant is a potent, selective, orally administered antagonist of bradykinin B2 receptor under development for on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks.8-14
Figure 2. Structure of deucrictibant.
Methods
- CHAPTER-1*(NCT05047185) is a double-blind,placebo-controlled,dose-ranging,parallel-group,2-partproof-of-concept phase 2 trial of deucrictibant for long-term prophylaxis against angioedema attacks in HAE-1/2.
Key inclusion criteria
Key exclusion criteria
• Aged ≥18 and ≤75 years
• Use of C1-inhibitor, oral kallikrein inhibitors,
• Diagnosis of HAE-1/2
attenuated androgens, anti-fibrinolytics, or
• Documented history of ≥3 HAE attacks
monoclonal HAE therapy within a defined
within the last 3 consecutive months prior
period prior to enrollment
to screening, or ≥2 HAE attacks during the
•
Pregnancy or breast-feeding
screening period (up to 8 weeks)
•
Clinically significant abnormal
• Reliable access and experience to use
electrocardiogram
standard of care acute attack medications
• Any other systemic disease or significant
disease or disorder interfering with the
patient's safety or ability to participate in
the study
• Abnormal hepatic or renal function
• Participation in any other investigational
drug study within defined period
Table 1. CHAPTER-1 eligibility criteria.12
Results
Primary endpoint
Time-normalized number of Investigator-confirmed HAE attacks
Include:
• Number of Investigator-confirmed moderate/severe HAE attacks
• Number of Investigator-confirmed attacks requiring on-demand
treatment
• Proportion of participants achieving reduction in the attack rate
Secondary endpoints
during treatment
•
Number of participants as well as of days that are free from
attacks
• Time to first Investigator-confirmed HAE attack in the treatment
period
• Number of Investigator-confirmed HAE attacks resulting in a visit
to the emergency department or an admission to hospital
Include:
Safety endpoints
• Occurrence of treatment-emergent adverse events
•
Clinical laboratory tests
•
Vital signs
Table 2. Key study endpoints.12
Screening Period
Randomization
Part 1 - Double-blind treatment period
Part 2 - Open-label treatment period
(12 weeks)
(≥30 months)
Placebo
Deucrictibant IR capsule
Deucrictibant IR capsule
20 mg/day (10 mg bid)
40 mg/day (20 mg bid)
Deucrictibant IR capsule 40 mg/day (20 mg bid)
Figure 3. CHAPTER-1 trial design schematic.
- The study involved 29 participating sites across Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. Enrollment of target population of participants is complete (n=34).12
- During the double-blind,placebo-controlled,12-week Part 1 of the trial, participants receive daily treatment with either placebo or one of two dose regimens of deucrictibant [10 mg twice a day (bid) or 20 mg bid, immediate-release (IR) capsule (PHVS416) formulation].
- The primary objectives of CHAPTER-1 Part 1 are to evaluate the efficacy as well as the safety and tolerability of deucrictibant for prophylaxis against HAE attacks. The primary analysis will be conducted after all patients have completed Part 1 of the study or have been discontinued from the study.
- After completing Part 1, participants have the opportunity to continue treatment with open-label deucrictibant 20 mg bid in Part 2, with the objective to evaluate long-term outcomes of treatment.
Conclusions
- The CHAPTER-1 trial is the first trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism by deucrictibant in long-term prophylaxis of HAE attacks.
- Enrollment of target population was met with 34 patients enrolled. Top-line results are expected by end of 2023.
- Data from this proof-of-concept study is expected to inform the design of an anticipated Phase 3 study utilizing a once-dailyextended-release (XR) formulation of deucrictibant (PHVS719).
References
*CHAPTER-1 is a a Pharvaris-sponsored clinical trial. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05047185. EudraCT Number: 2021-000227-13.
This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authorities
