Efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism with oral deucrictibant in prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks: CHAPTER-1 phase 2 trial design

Emel Aygören-Pürsün1, John Anderson2, Mauro Cancian3, Hugo Chapdelaine4, Niall Conlon5, Mark Gompels6, Sofia Grigoriadou7, Maria Domenica Guarino8, Tamar Kinaciyan9, Ramon Lleonart10, Markus Magerl11, Michael E. Manning12, Marcin Stobiecki13, Michael D. Tarzi14, Anna Valerieva15, H. James Wedner16, William H. Yang17, Rafael Crabbé18, Susan Mulders19, Huaihou Chen20, Li Zhu20, Jochen Knolle21, Anne Lesage22, Peng Lu20, Marc A. Riedl23

1Frankfurt, Germany; 2Birmingham, AL, United States of America; 3Padua, Italy; 4Montréal, QC, Canada; 5Dublin, Ireland; 6Bristol, United Kingdom; 7London, United Kingdom; 8Civitanova Marche, Italy; 9Vienna, Austria; 10Barcelona, Spain; 11Berlin, Germany; 12Scottsdale, AZ, United States of America; 13Krakow, Poland; 14Brighton, United Kingdom; 15Sofia, Bulgaria; 16St Louis, MO, United States of America; 17Ottawa, ON, Canada; 18Bassins, Switzerland; 19Groesbeek, The Netherlands; 20Lexington, MA, United States of America; 21Frankfurt, Germany; 22Schilde, Belgium; 23La Jolla, CA, United States of America

Rationale

  • Excess bradykinin is the cause of signs and symptoms of swelling during hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks1 and efficacy and tolerability of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism for treatment of HAE attacks has been proven in clinical trials and ~15 years of post-marketingexperience.2-4

Figure 1. Bradykinin-forming cascade in bradykinin-mediated angioedema.

  • International guidelines recommend that patients are evaluated for long-term prophylaxis at every visit, taking disease activity, burden, and control as well as patient preference into consideration.5
  • An unmet need exists for oral HAE long-term prophylaxis therapies that are efficacious and well- tolerated.6-7
  • Deucrictibant is a potent, selective, orally administered antagonist of bradykinin B2 receptor under development for on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks.8-14

Figure 2. Structure of deucrictibant.

Methods

  • CHAPTER-1*(NCT05047185) is a double-blind,placebo-controlled,dose-ranging,parallel-group,2-partproof-of-concept phase 2 trial of deucrictibant for long-term prophylaxis against angioedema attacks in HAE-1/2.

Key inclusion criteria

Key exclusion criteria

• Aged ≥18 and ≤75 years

• Use of C1-inhibitor, oral kallikrein inhibitors,

• Diagnosis of HAE-1/2

attenuated androgens, anti-fibrinolytics, or

• Documented history of ≥3 HAE attacks

monoclonal HAE therapy within a defined

within the last 3 consecutive months prior

period prior to enrollment

to screening, or ≥2 HAE attacks during the

Pregnancy or breast-feeding

screening period (up to 8 weeks)

Clinically significant abnormal

• Reliable access and experience to use

electrocardiogram

standard of care acute attack medications

• Any other systemic disease or significant

disease or disorder interfering with the

patient's safety or ability to participate in

the study

• Abnormal hepatic or renal function

• Participation in any other investigational

drug study within defined period

Table 1. CHAPTER-1 eligibility criteria.12

Results

Primary endpoint

Time-normalized number of Investigator-confirmed HAE attacks

Include:

• Number of Investigator-confirmed moderate/severe HAE attacks

• Number of Investigator-confirmed attacks requiring on-demand

treatment

• Proportion of participants achieving reduction in the attack rate

Secondary endpoints

during treatment

Number of participants as well as of days that are free from

attacks

• Time to first Investigator-confirmed HAE attack in the treatment

period

• Number of Investigator-confirmed HAE attacks resulting in a visit

to the emergency department or an admission to hospital

Include:

Safety endpoints

• Occurrence of treatment-emergent adverse events

Clinical laboratory tests

Vital signs

Table 2. Key study endpoints.12

Screening Period

Randomization

Part 1 - Double-blind treatment period

Part 2 - Open-label treatment period

(12 weeks)

(≥30 months)

Placebo

Deucrictibant IR capsule

Deucrictibant IR capsule

20 mg/day (10 mg bid)

40 mg/day (20 mg bid)

Deucrictibant IR capsule 40 mg/day (20 mg bid)

Figure 3. CHAPTER-1 trial design schematic.

  • The study involved 29 participating sites across Canada, Europe, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. Enrollment of target population of participants is complete (n=34).12
  • During the double-blind,placebo-controlled,12-week Part 1 of the trial, participants receive daily treatment with either placebo or one of two dose regimens of deucrictibant [10 mg twice a day (bid) or 20 mg bid, immediate-release (IR) capsule (PHVS416) formulation].
  • The primary objectives of CHAPTER-1 Part 1 are to evaluate the efficacy as well as the safety and tolerability of deucrictibant for prophylaxis against HAE attacks. The primary analysis will be conducted after all patients have completed Part 1 of the study or have been discontinued from the study.
  • After completing Part 1, participants have the opportunity to continue treatment with open-label deucrictibant 20 mg bid in Part 2, with the objective to evaluate long-term outcomes of treatment.

Conclusions

  • The CHAPTER-1 trial is the first trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism by deucrictibant in long-term prophylaxis of HAE attacks.
  • Enrollment of target population was met with 34 patients enrolled. Top-line results are expected by end of 2023.
  • Data from this proof-of-concept study is expected to inform the design of an anticipated Phase 3 study utilizing a once-dailyextended-release (XR) formulation of deucrictibant (PHVS719).

References

1Busse PJ et al. N Engl J Med 2020;382:1136-48.2Cicardi M et al. N Engl J Med 2010;363:532-41.3Lumry WR et al. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol 2011;107:529-37.4Maurer M et al. Clin Exp Allergy 2022;52:1048-58.5Maurer M et al. Allergy 2022;77:1961-90.6Geba D et al. J Drug Assess 2021;10:51-6.7Bouillet L et al. Allergy Asthma Proc 2022;43:406-12.8Lesage A et al. Front Pharmacol 2020;11:916. 9Lesage A et al. Int Immunopharmacol 2022;105:108523; 10https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04618211 (accessed 18 August 2023); 11https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05396105 (accessed 18 August 2023); 12https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05047185 (accessed 18 August 2023); 13Maurer M et al. AAAAI 2023; 14Groen K et al. ACAAI 2022.

Research grant support, consultancy fees, speaker fees, and/or clinical trial fees - E.A.P.: BioCryst, Biomarin, Centogene, CSL Behring, KalVista, Pharming, Pharvaris, Shire/Takeda. J.A.: BioCryst, BioMarin, CSL Behring, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, KalVista, Pharming, Takeda. M.C.: BioCryst, CSL Behring, Kalvista, Menarini, MSD, Novartis, Pharming, Shire/Takeda, SOBI, UCB. H. C.: CSL Behring, Dyax, Green Cross, Merck, Novartis, Pharvaris, Sanofi, Sobi, Takeda. N.C.: no conflicts of interests to disclose relatively to this work. M.G.: Intratect, Novartis, ViiV.

S.G.: Baxter, CSL Behring, Dyax, Grifols, Jerini/Shire, Pharming/Swedish Orphan, and Viropharma. M.D.G.: CSL Behring. T.K.: BioCryst, CSL Behring, KalVista and Takeda. R.L.: BioCryst, CSL Behring, Takeda. M.M.: BioCryst, CSL Behring, KalVista, Novartis, Octapharma, Pharming, Shire/Takeda. M.E.M: Allakos, Amgen, AstraZeneca, BioCryst, Blueprint, CSL Behring, Cycle, Genentech, GSK, KalVista, Merck, Novartis, Pharming, Sanofi/Regeneron, Takeda. M.S.: BioCryst, CSL Behring, KalVista, Pharming, Shire/Takeda. M.D.T.: no conflicts of interests to

disclose relatively to this work. A.V.: Astria Therapeutics, Astra Zeneca, Berlin-Chemie/Menarini Group, CSL Behring, Ionis, KalVista, Novartis, Pharming Group N.V., Pharvaris, Shire/Takeda, SOBI, Stallergenes Greer, Teva. H.J.W.: ADRx, Blueprint Medicines, CSL Behring, BioMarin, GSK, KalVista, Pharvaris, Takeda. W.H.Y.: Aimmune Therapeutics, ALK, AnaptysBio, AstraZeneca, BioCryst, CSL Behring, DBV Technologies, Dermira, Genentech, GSK, Glenmark, Merck, Novartis, Pharming, Regeneron, Roche, Sanofi, Shire/Takeda. R.C.: employee of CG

Consultancy and consultant to Pharvaris, holds stocks in Pharvaris. S.M: employee of Mulders Clinical Consulting and consultant to Pharvaris, holds stocks in Pharvaris. H.C: employee of Pharvaris at the time of abstract & poster development, holds stocks in Pharvaris. L.Z.: employee of Pharvaris, holds stocks in Pharvaris. J.K.: employee of JCK Consult and consultant to Pharvaris, holds stocks/stock options in Pharvaris. A.L.: employee of GrayMatters Consulting and consultant to Pharvaris, holds stocks/stock options in Pharvaris. Advisor to Kosa

Pharma, holds stocks in Kosa Pharma. P.L.: employee of Pharvaris, holds stocks/stock options in Pharvaris. M.A.R.: Astria Therapeutics, BioCryst, Biomarin, CSL Behring, Cycle Pharma, Fresenius-Kabi, Grifols, Ionis, Ipsen, KalVista, Ono Pharma, Pfizer, Pharming, Pharvaris, RegenexBio, Sanofi-Regeneron, Takeda.

*CHAPTER-1 is a a Pharvaris-sponsored clinical trial. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05047185. EudraCT Number: 2021-000227-13.

This presentation includes data for an investigational product not yet approved by regulatory authorities

