ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of three abstracts for presentation at the HAEi Regional Conference EMEA, taking place in Munich from September 1-3, 2023.



Presentation details:

Title: Early symptom relief following treatment with the oral bradykinin 2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (PHVS416) in patients with hereditary angioedema attacks

Presenter: Marcin Stobiecki, M.D.

Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST

Format: Poster Presentation



Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Date, Time: Friday, September 1, 19:15-20:15 CEST

Format: Poster Presentation



Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Date, Time: Saturday, September 2, 11:35-12:45 CEST

Format: Oral Presentation



After the close of the respective sessions, the posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.