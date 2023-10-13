ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of an abstract oral presentation at the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology (APAAACI) and Allergy and Clinical Immunology Society of Singapore (ACIS) APAAACI 2023 International Conference, to be held from October 23-26, 2023, at the Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore.



Presentation details:

Title: Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule for treatment of HAE attacks: Phase 2 results

Presenter: Marcus Maurer, M.D.

Date/Time: Monday, October 23, 11:20-11:30 a.m. SGT (Sunday, October 22, 11:20-11:30 p.m. EDT)



Following the close of the session, the slide presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.