Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI), announces the resignation of esteemed board member Leland Foster. Mr. Foster has decided to resign from his position due to his age and his desire to retire from professional commitments. After this, the Board of Directors continues to have a quorum in accordance with the Articles of Association.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Phase Holographic Imaging's journey. The decision to resign was not easy, but I believe it is time for me to retire and focus on personal pursuits. I have full confidence in the Board and Management and look forward to following PHI's continued success as a shareholder", comments Leland Foster, resigning member of the board.

Leland Foster, elected board member in 2012, has been a pivotal figure on PHI's board, providing invaluable guidance and insight drawn from his extensive experience in the industry. His contributions have been instrumental in steering the company towards innovation and growth.

"We are deeply grateful for Leland's years of dedicated service. His wisdom and leadership have significantly contributed to our strategic direction and success. While we will miss his presence on the board, we fully support his decision to retire and wish him the very best in his future endeavors", comments Goran Dubravčić, Chairman of the Board.

The resignation is effective today and does not affect the quorum of the Board of Directors as PHI continues to have a quorum in accordance with the Articles of Association. The Board of Directors will propose John Moore as a new member of the Board of Directors and notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting for election will be published in a separate press release.

Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) is a medical technology company that develops and markets its non-invasive time-lapse imaging instruments for long-term quantitative analysis of living cells. The foundation of PHI's current commercial HoloMonitor® products is Quantitative Phase Imaging (QPI) technology - an innovative approach to cell quality evaluation. QPI offers detailed analysis of cell characteristics without harming the cells, avoiding the limitations of traditional measurement methods. PHI is actively focusing on business development to expand from pre-clinical research to the clinical market and the emerging regenerative medicine field. PHI envisions transforming live cell analysis and establishing QPI as a standard for cell quality control, making future cell therapies safe, affordable, and accessible for patients. PHI is based in Lund, Sweden, Boston, MA and Winston-Salem, NC.