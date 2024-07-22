Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-07-22 10:00:28

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (publ), reg. no. 556542-7811 (the "Company"), will hold an extraordinary general meeting on 19 August at 14:00 at the Company's premises at Skiffervägen 48 in Lund.

Right to participate and notification

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must:

be recorded as shareholder in the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB regarding the conditions on the record date of 9 August 2024, and

notify the Company no later than 13 August 2024. Notification can be made in writing to Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB, Skiffervägen 48, 224 78 Lund, or by e-mail to ir@phiab.com.

The notification shall state the shareholder´s name, personal identity number or corporate registration number, shareholding, address, telephone number, email address and, where applicable, information about representatives and advisors (maximum 2). Where applicable, the notification should be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other authorisation documents.

Proxy

If a shareholder is to be represented by a proxy, the proxy must bring a written, dated and signed power of attorney, in original, to the meeting. The power of attorney may not be older than one year, unless a longer period of validity (but not more than five years) has been specified in the power of attorney. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, the proxy must also bring the current registration certificate or equivalent authorisation document for the legal entity. To facilitate entry, a copy of the power of attorney and other authorisation documents should be attached to the notification to the meeting. Proxy form are available on the Company's website, www.phiab.com, and are provided by the Company on request.

Nominee registered shares

In order to be entitled to participate in the general meeting, shareholders with shares registered in the name of a nominee, through a bank or other nominee, must, in addition to giving notice of attendance at the meeting, have the shares registered in their own name in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB so that the shareholder is entered in the share register as of 9 August 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and should be requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations made no later than 13 August 2024, will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting. Election of chairman of the meeting. Preparation and approval of the voting list. Approval of the agenda. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes. Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened. Election of board member. Closing of the meeting.

Proposed resolutions

Item 2 - Election of chairman of the meeting

The board of directors proposes that attorney-at-law Micael Karlsson, from Advokatfirman Delphi, be elected chairman of the meeting.

Item 7 - Election of board members

The board of directors proposes that the general meeting elects John Moore as new ordinary member of the board of directors until the end of the next annual general meeting, therefore filling the vacancy after the resignation of the previous member of the board of directors Leland Foster.

John Moore is an active investor and entrepreneur in the life science and energy industries. He currently serves as Chairman of two public life science companies Nyrada (NYR-ASX) and Scientific Industries (SCND-OTCQB) and two private companies Trialogics, a clinical trial software business and Cormetech, a leading carbon capture business.

Documents available

The board's complete resolution proposals are included in the notice. A proxy form will be available at the Company's office at Skiffervägen 48, in Lund and on the Company's website, www.phiab.com, at least two weeks before the general meeting and will be sent free of charge to shareholders who so request and states their postal address.

Information at the general meeting

The members of the board and the CEO shall, if any shareholder so requests, and the board considers that it can be done without substantial harm to the Company, provide information at the general meeting on circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda.

Processing of personal data

For information regarding how your personal data is processed in the context of the general meeting, see: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

__________________

Lund in July 2024

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB (publ)

The Board