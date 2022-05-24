Log in
PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.7648 USD   -5.18%
05:32pPHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:32pPHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/20PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Sharp John P
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc [PHAS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. , 1 GREAT VALLEY PARKWAY, SUITE 30
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MALVERN PA 19355
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Sharp John P
C/O PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
1 GREAT VALLEY PARKWAY, SUITE 30
MALVERN, PA19355

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ John P. Sharp 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares were acquired under the Issuer's Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") in a transaction that is exempt under both Rule 16b-3(c) and Rule 16b-3(d).
(2) In accordance with the ESPP provisions, these shares were purchased based on 85% of the closing price of the Issuer's common stock on May 20, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
