PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals : to Present at 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sharp will provide a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 15, 2021, at 11:00am ET.

Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the event on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About PhaseBio

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary diseases. The company’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio’s proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, including pemziviptadil, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.

PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA, and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com, and follow us on Twitter @PhaseBio and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005886/en/