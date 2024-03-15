IR NEWSLETTER

SECTION 1. ECONOMIC & SOCIAL LANDSCAPES

ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Gross domestic product (GDP)

Macro-economy was stable, and the economy continued its recovery in the

first 2 months of 2024

15.00%

Real GDP growth rate YoY (unit: %)

13.71%

10.00%

6.72%

5.00%

0.00%

0.39%

-5.00%

-6.02%

-10.00%

Lockdowns due to Covid 19

Consumer price index (CPI)

In 2/2024, CPI increased by 3,98%,

8.00%

and core inflation increased by 2.96% YoY

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

-2.00%

CPI

Core CPI

Housing and

construction materials

-4.00%

08-201910-2019

12-201902-202004-202006-202008-202010-202012-202002-202104-202106-202108-202110-2021

12-202102-202204-202206-202208-202210-202212-202202-202304-202306-202308-202310-202312-202302-2024

Foreign direct investment (FDI)

In the first two months of the year,

FDI into Vietnam reached

$4.29 billion, 38.6%

Real estate sector accounted for $1,41 billion,

or 32.7% of total registered FDI,

3.5 times higher than the same period last year.

FDI flowed strongly into Vietnam in the first 2 months

8000

of 2024

7000

2022

2023

6000

5000

$4.29 billion

4000

+38.6% YoY

3000

2000

1000

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

As of 20/1/2024, unit: million USD

Both new projects and newly registered capital are increasing

significantly, which is a very positive signal and is expected to fuel

Vietnam's growth in 2024 and 2025.

SECTION 2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Real estate market

Stock market

REAL ESTATE MARKET

Big developers acquire lands earlier this year

According to VnExpress, many real estate enterprises are

actively making moves to acquire lands with proposals for new

projects or acquisition of old projects across the country.

(Read more).

Market sentiment for real estate recovers

According to the real estate market report for January 2024 by Batdongsan.com.vn, compared to the same period in 2023, market interest has increased by about 66%, indicating that market

sentiment has undergone positive changes.

Increases in Jan 2024 compared to Jan 2023 (YoY)

Full-page

Full-page

search queries,

new posts,

unit: index

unit: index

Positive signs in both supply and demand

Source: Real estate market report for Jan 2024 byBatdongsan.com.vn

STOCK MARKET

PDR

As of 29/02/2024

VN - Index surpassed 2023's peak with positive liquidity

29,000 VND

EPS

1,007.2

1,250

60,000

Beta

1.71

70,000

1,245

1,300

+ 3.6%

1,252

P/E

28.79

50,000

1,200

MoM

40,000

1,150

BVPS

12,887

1,100

P/B

2.25

30,000

1,050

20,000

1,000

10,000

950

0

900

11.799

21,425.5

Liquidity

Vnindex

+ 15.7% MoM

PDR's performance since 2023 outperformed the market

Average trading

Market cap

PDR

volume in February

130%

(million shares/day)

(billion VND)

110%

VN - Index

113.2%

90%

70%

53.63 (7.26%)

45%

50%

30%

24.3%

10%

11.8%

Foreign room

Free float

(million shares)

-10%

-30%

SECTION 3. PHAT DAT'S NEWS

2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference

Updates on Bac Ha Thanh's progress

2024 STOCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT MISSION CONFERENCE

On February 28th, in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference, where PDR

was privileged to be among the invited enterprises..

In presenting the overview of the Vietnam stock market (VSM) in 2023 and outlining the prospects for 2024, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, stated:

"In 2023, the market continued to affirm its role as an efficient capital mobilization channel for the economy."

For 2024, several key tasks and solutions are set to achieve:

Deployment of the Stock

Safe & transparent

Strengthening

management and operation

supervision, law

Market Development

of the stock market,

enforcement, and

Strategy until 2030 and

facilitating foreign capital

accelerating the

Directive No. 1360/CĐ-TTg.

inflows and aiming for

application of information

market upgrades.

technology.

Product diversification and

Enhancing information

promotion of public

dissemination and

offerings.

propaganda efforts.

"In 2024, foundations shall be established for

the long-term development of the stock market, thereby aiding in the realization of economic development objectives and strategies for the year." - Statement by

Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong of the State

Securities Commission.

2024 STOCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT MISSION CONFERENCE

Chairman Nguyen Van Dat

Summary of PDR Chairman's Speech at the Conference

Acknowledging the role of the stock market in capital mobilization

"In 2023, Phat Dat successfully secured capital through private placement of shares with professional securities investors, amassing over VND 670 billion. Additionally, Phat Dat has submitted documentations for a stock issuance to existing shareholders, anticipating a fundraising of about VND 1.34 trillion in 2024. The proceeds enabled Phat Dat to settle corporate

bonds worth VND 2.5 trillion in a timely manner or before maturity, thereby reducing bond debt to zero by the end of 2023."

Appreciations to the competent agencies and investors:

"In 2023, the Prime Minister directed resolutely and introduced numerous policies and solutions to address difficulties in the real estate and capital markets. Additionally, thanks to the Securities Commission's measures and the trust of investors, Phat Dat successfully raised capital, helping the company effectively address liquidity issues and financial restructuring."

PDR's suggestions at the conference

1 Continuing supportive policies to streamline legal procedures for the real estate market.

2

Refining the legal framework to develop the corporate bond

market and introducing policies that incentivize and support

long-term investors in the corporate bond market.

3

Promoting the synchronized implementation of solutions to

expedite the stock market's upgrading process.

Reaffirming Phat Dat's determination

The additional capital and the full repayment of corporate bonds to zero have expedited

the financial restructuring faster than planned, with a safe debt structure, creating a solid financial foundation for Phat Dat's development in the coming years.

"The stock market has indeed become an effective capital channel, enabling companies

like Phat Dat to access additional capital for investing in potential projects, expanding business operations, and creating more employment opportunities."

From the presentation of Mr. Nguyen Van Dat - PDR Chairman, attending the 2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference

