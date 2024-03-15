IR NEWSLETTER
SECTION 1. ECONOMIC & SOCIAL LANDSCAPES
ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Gross domestic product (GDP)
Macro-economy was stable, and the economy continued its recovery in the
first 2 months of 2024
15.00%
Real GDP growth rate YoY (unit: %)
13.71%
10.00%
6.72%
5.00%
0.00%
0.39%
-5.00%
-6.02%
-10.00%
Lockdowns due to Covid 19
Consumer price index (CPI)
In 2/2024, CPI increased by 3,98%,
8.00%
and core inflation increased by 2.96% YoY
6.00%
4.00%
2.00%
0.00%
-2.00%
CPI
Core CPI
Housing and
construction materials
-4.00%
08-201910-2019
12-201902-202004-202006-202008-202010-202012-202002-202104-202106-202108-202110-2021
12-202102-202204-202206-202208-202210-202212-202202-202304-202306-202308-202310-202312-202302-2024
Foreign direct investment (FDI)
In the first two months of the year,
FDI into Vietnam reached
$4.29 billion, ↗ 38.6%
Real estate sector accounted for $1,41 billion,
or 32.7% of total registered FDI,
3.5 times higher than the same period last year.
FDI flowed strongly into Vietnam in the first 2 months
8000
of 2024
7000
2022
2023
6000
5000
$4.29 billion
4000
+38.6% YoY
3000
2000
1000
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
As of 20/1/2024, unit: million USD
Both new projects and newly registered capital are increasing
significantly, which is a very positive signal and is expected to fuel
Vietnam's growth in 2024 and 2025.
SECTION 2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Real estate market
Stock market
REAL ESTATE MARKET
Big developers acquire lands earlier this year
According to VnExpress, many real estate enterprises are
actively making moves to acquire lands with proposals for new
projects or acquisition of old projects across the country.
(Read more).
Market sentiment for real estate recovers
According to the real estate market report for January 2024 by Batdongsan.com.vn, compared to the same period in 2023, market interest has increased by about 66%, indicating that market
sentiment has undergone positive changes.
Increases in Jan 2024 compared to Jan 2023 (YoY)
Full-page
Full-page
search queries,
new posts,
unit: index
unit: index
Positive signs in both supply and demand
Source: Real estate market report for Jan 2024 byBatdongsan.com.vn
STOCK MARKET
PDR
As of 29/02/2024
VN - Index surpassed 2023's peak with positive liquidity
29,000 VND
EPS
1,007.2
1,250
60,000
Beta
1.71
70,000
1,245
1,300
+ 3.6%
1,252
P/E
28.79
50,000
1,200
MoM
40,000
1,150
BVPS
12,887
1,100
P/B
2.25
30,000
1,050
20,000
1,000
10,000
950
0
900
11.799
21,425.5
Liquidity
Vnindex
+ 15.7% MoM
PDR's performance since 2023 outperformed the market
Average trading
Market cap
PDR
volume in February
130%
(million shares/day)
(billion VND)
110%
VN - Index
113.2%
90%
70%
53.63 (7.26%)
45%
50%
30%
24.3%
10%
11.8%
Foreign room
Free float
(million shares)
-10%
-30%
SECTION 3. PHAT DAT'S NEWS
2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference
Updates on Bac Ha Thanh's progress
2024 STOCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT MISSION CONFERENCE
On February 28th, in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference, where PDR
was privileged to be among the invited enterprises..
In presenting the overview of the Vietnam stock market (VSM) in 2023 and outlining the prospects for 2024, Chairwoman of the State Securities Commission, Vu Thi Chan Phuong, stated:
"In 2023, the market continued to affirm its role as an efficient capital mobilization channel for the economy."
For 2024, several key tasks and solutions are set to achieve:
Deployment of the Stock
Safe & transparent
Strengthening
management and operation
supervision, law
Market Development
of the stock market,
enforcement, and
Strategy until 2030 and
facilitating foreign capital
accelerating the
Directive No. 1360/CĐ-TTg.
inflows and aiming for
application of information
market upgrades.
technology.
Product diversification and
Enhancing information
promotion of public
dissemination and
offerings.
propaganda efforts.
"In 2024, foundations shall be established for
the long-term development of the stock market, thereby aiding in the realization of economic development objectives and strategies for the year." - Statement by
Chairwoman Vu Thi Chan Phuong of the State
Securities Commission.
2024 STOCK MARKET DEVELOPMENT MISSION CONFERENCE
Chairman Nguyen Van Dat
Summary of PDR Chairman's Speech at the Conference
Acknowledging the role of the stock market in capital mobilization
"In 2023, Phat Dat successfully secured capital through private placement of shares with professional securities investors, amassing over VND 670 billion. Additionally, Phat Dat has submitted documentations for a stock issuance to existing shareholders, anticipating a fundraising of about VND 1.34 trillion in 2024. The proceeds enabled Phat Dat to settle corporate
bonds worth VND 2.5 trillion in a timely manner or before maturity, thereby reducing bond debt to zero by the end of 2023."
Appreciations to the competent agencies and investors:
"In 2023, the Prime Minister directed resolutely and introduced numerous policies and solutions to address difficulties in the real estate and capital markets. Additionally, thanks to the Securities Commission's measures and the trust of investors, Phat Dat successfully raised capital, helping the company effectively address liquidity issues and financial restructuring."
PDR's suggestions at the conference
1 Continuing supportive policies to streamline legal procedures for the real estate market.
2
Refining the legal framework to develop the corporate bond
market and introducing policies that incentivize and support
long-term investors in the corporate bond market.
3
Promoting the synchronized implementation of solutions to
expedite the stock market's upgrading process.
Reaffirming Phat Dat's determination
The additional capital and the full repayment of corporate bonds to zero have expedited
the financial restructuring faster than planned, with a safe debt structure, creating a solid financial foundation for Phat Dat's development in the coming years.
"The stock market has indeed become an effective capital channel, enabling companies
like Phat Dat to access additional capital for investing in potential projects, expanding business operations, and creating more employment opportunities."
From the presentation of Mr. Nguyen Van Dat - PDR Chairman, attending the 2024 Stock Market Development Mission Conference
