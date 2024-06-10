IR NEWSLETTER
May 2024
SECTION 1. SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC
LANDSCAPES
Economic indicators
ECONOMIC INDICATORS
Consumer price Index (CPI) increased slightly from its low base
Average CPI in the first 5 months of 2024 increased by
4.03% YoY; core inflation increased by 2.78%.
8.00%
6.00%
4.00%
2.00%
0.00%
-2.00%
CPI
Core CPI
Housing and
-4.00%
construction materials
Imports surged with a trade deficit of $1 billion in May
66.62 billion USD
Total import-export turnover
32.81 billion USD
33.81 billion USD
+15.8% YoY
+29.9% YoY
Export
Import
1.0 billion USD
Trade deficit
FDI continued to earn its spotlight in May
Total registered FDI:
11.07 billion USD ↗ 2%
Real estate accounted for $1.97 billion,
or 17.8% of total registered FDI,
↗70.8% YoY.
FDI disbursement hit a 5-year high
3,500
3,000
2,500
USD 2,000 Million 1,500 1,000
500
0
T1
T2
T3
T4
T5
T6
T7
T8
T9
T10
T11
T12
2022
2023
2024
Source: General Statistics Office
SECTION 2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Real estate market
Stock market
REAL ESTATE MARKET
Land Law, Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law expected to take effect from August 1
- According to Official Dispatch No. 53/CD-TTg dated May 26, 2024, the Government requested relevant authorities to expedite the drafting and issuing regulatory documents detailing the implementation of amended Land Law, Housing Law, and Real Estate Business Law, as well as the amended Law on Credit Institutions. Local authorities need to complete this work in June.
- This request aims to establish a complete, synchronized legal framework for immediate implementation once these laws are approved by the National Assembly to take effect early - expected from August 1, 2024. (Read more).
Coastal real estate heats up again
- According to the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) report, in IQ2024, the real estate market welcomed 9,970 new hospitality products.
- Demand has shifted since Decree No. 10/2023/ND-CP,which allows the issuance of ownership certificates, gradually removing "psychological barriers" in this segment (Read more).
"The expected early effectiveness of the three laws can resolve legal issues for hundreds of projects.
I believe that from now until the end of the year, the real estate market will see an abundant supply, with more transactions than in 2023. As a result, businesses will have the revenue streams and cash flow needed to overcome difficulties."
- Mr. Su Ngoc Khuong, Senior Director of Savills Vietnam
STOCK MARKET
As of May 31, 2024
PDR HOSE
Beta
25,200 VND
EPS
BVPS
P/E
P/B
52-week highest (VND/share)
52-week lowest (VND/share)
52-weekaverage volume (million shares per day)
In May, VN-Index fluctuated near its peak
70,000 Total trading volume
60,000 VN-Index
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
1.36
1,010
25.72
10,963
2.37
32,950
11,600
12.848
1,350
1,300
1,250
1,262
1,200
1,150
1,100
1,050
1,000
950
900
8,268
Average trading volume in May
(million shares/day)
8.46% 22,701 45%
Foreign ownership
Market capitalization
Free float
(billion VND)
Investment performance of PDR recovering from its low
PDR
VN - Index
103.5%
25.3%
9.9%
SECTION 3. PHAT DAT'S NEWS
Cooperation signing ceremony with Realty Holdings
Poulo Condor
Cadia Quy Nhon
COOPERATION SIGNING CEREMONY WITH REALTY HOLDINGS
- On May 12, 2024, Phat Dat and Realty Holdings jointly hosted a ceremony to ink a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement, committing to the purchase and sale of all units in Thuan An 1 & 2 High-rise Residential Complex (Binh Duong) and Bac Ha Thanh Urban Area (Binh Dinh).
- Also at the launching ceremony, Realty Holdings signed strategic partnership agreements with 36 major and reputable distributors in the market.
Phat Dat has been granted authority to manage cash flow during Realty Holdings' sales operations once all legal requirements are met.
The signing ceremony
POULO CONDOR
LOCATION
SITE AREA
Vong Beach, Co Ong, Con Dao District,
120,000m² (12ha)
Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province
PRODUCTS
Tourist apartment
Hotel
Resort
05 blocks
02 blocks
68 units
