May 2024

Section 1. Social and economic landscapes

Section 2. Market overview

Section 3. Phat Dat's news

SECTION 1. SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC

LANDSCAPES

Economic indicators

ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Consumer price Index (CPI) increased slightly from its low base

Average CPI in the first 5 months of 2024 increased by

4.03% YoY; core inflation increased by 2.78%.

8.00%

6.00%

4.00%

2.00%

0.00%

-2.00%

CPI

Core CPI

Housing and

-4.00%

construction materials

Imports surged with a trade deficit of $1 billion in May

66.62 billion USD

Total import-export turnover

32.81 billion USD

33.81 billion USD

+15.8% YoY

+29.9% YoY

Export

Import

1.0 billion USD

Trade deficit

FDI continued to earn its spotlight in May

Total registered FDI:

11.07 billion USD 2%

Real estate accounted for $1.97 billion,

or 17.8% of total registered FDI,

70.8% YoY.

FDI disbursement hit a 5-year high

3,500

3,000

2,500

USD 2,000 Million 1,500 1,000

500

0

T1

T2

T3

T4

T5

T6

T7

T8

T9

T10

T11

T12

2022

2023

2024

Source: General Statistics Office

SECTION 2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Real estate market

Stock market

REAL ESTATE MARKET

Land Law, Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law expected to take effect from August 1

  • According to Official Dispatch No. 53/CD-TTg dated May 26, 2024, the Government requested relevant authorities to expedite the drafting and issuing regulatory documents detailing the implementation of amended Land Law, Housing Law, and Real Estate Business Law, as well as the amended Law on Credit Institutions. Local authorities need to complete this work in June.
  • This request aims to establish a complete, synchronized legal framework for immediate implementation once these laws are approved by the National Assembly to take effect early - expected from August 1, 2024. (Read more).

Coastal real estate heats up again

  • According to the Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) report, in IQ2024, the real estate market welcomed 9,970 new hospitality products.
  • Demand has shifted since Decree No. 10/2023/ND-CP,which allows the issuance of ownership certificates, gradually removing "psychological barriers" in this segment (Read more).

"The expected early effectiveness of the three laws can resolve legal issues for hundreds of projects.

I believe that from now until the end of the year, the real estate market will see an abundant supply, with more transactions than in 2023. As a result, businesses will have the revenue streams and cash flow needed to overcome difficulties."

- Mr. Su Ngoc Khuong, Senior Director of Savills Vietnam

STOCK MARKET

As of May 31, 2024

PDR HOSE

Beta

25,200 VND

EPS

BVPS

P/E

P/B

52-week highest (VND/share)

52-week lowest (VND/share)

52-weekaverage volume (million shares per day)

In May, VN-Index fluctuated near its peak

70,000 Total trading volume

60,000 VN-Index

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

1.36

1,010

25.72

10,963

2.37

32,950

11,600

12.848

1,350

1,300

1,250

1,262

1,200

1,150

1,100

1,050

1,000

950

900

8,268

Average trading volume in May

(million shares/day)

8.46% 22,701 45%

Foreign ownership

Market capitalization

Free float

(billion VND)

Investment performance of PDR recovering from its low

PDR

VN - Index

103.5%

25.3%

9.9%

SECTION 3. PHAT DAT'S NEWS

Cooperation signing ceremony with Realty Holdings

Poulo Condor

Cadia Quy Nhon

COOPERATION SIGNING CEREMONY WITH REALTY HOLDINGS

  • On May 12, 2024, Phat Dat and Realty Holdings jointly hosted a ceremony to ink a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement, committing to the purchase and sale of all units in Thuan An 1 & 2 High-rise Residential Complex (Binh Duong) and Bac Ha Thanh Urban Area (Binh Dinh).
  • Also at the launching ceremony, Realty Holdings signed strategic partnership agreements with 36 major and reputable distributors in the market.

Phat Dat has been granted authority to manage cash flow during Realty Holdings' sales operations once all legal requirements are met.

The signing ceremony

POULO CONDOR

LOCATION

SITE AREA

Vong Beach, Co Ong, Con Dao District,

120,000m² (12ha)

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province

PRODUCTS

Tourist apartment

Hotel

Resort

05 blocks

02 blocks

68 units

