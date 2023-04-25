Phat Dat Real Estate Development : Interim Separate financial statements IQ2023

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

The Board of Management ("BOM") of Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation ("the Company") is pleased to present the interim separate financial statements of the Company for Quarter I-2023 ended 31st March 2023.

BOM'S RESPONSBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE INTERIM SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The BOM is responsible for the interim separate financial statements of the Company of each accounting period which give a true and fair view of the interim separate financial position during the period, and of the interim separate results of its operation and the interim separate cash flows of the Company for the period. In preparing these interim separate financial statements for the period, the BOM is required to:

Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

Make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the interim separate financial statements; and

Prepare the interim separate financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue its business.

The BOM is responsible for ensuring that proper accounting records are kept which disclose, with reasonable accuracy at any time, the interim separate financial position of the Company and to ensure that the accounting records comply with the applied accounting system. The BOM is also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The BOM confirmed that it has complied with the above requirements in preparing the accompanying interim separate financial statements for Quarter I-2023.

STATEMENT BY THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

The Board of Management does hereby state that, in its opinion, the accompanying interim separate financial statements for Quarter I-2023 give a true and fair view of the interim separate financial position for Quarter I-2023 of the Company as at 31st March 2022, and of the interim separate results of its operations for Quarter I-2023 and its interim separate cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with Vietnamese Accounting Standards, Vietnamese Enterprise Accounting System and the relevant statutory requirements.

The Company has subsidiaries as disclosed in Note No. 15 of the interim separate financial statements. The Company also prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for Quarter I-2023 ended 31st March 2023 to meet the prevailing requirements in relation to the disclosure of information.

Users of the interim separate financial statements should read them together with the said consolidated financial statements in order to obtain full information of the consolidated financial position, consolidated results of operations and consolidated cash flows of the Group.

For and on behalf of the Board of Management

(Signed and stamped)

Bui Quang Anh Vu

Chief Executive Officer

20th April 2023