    PDR   VN000000PDR0

PHAT DAT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(PDR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-23
13200.00 VND   +1.54%
Phat Dat Real Estate Development : Interim Separate financial statements IQ2023

04/25/2023 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

Interim Separate Financial Statements

31st March 2023

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

CONTENTS

Pages

General information

1 - 2

Report of the Board of Management

3

Interim separate balance sheet

4 - 5

Interim separate income statement

6

Interim separate cash flow statement

7 - 8

Notes to the interim separate financial statements

9 - 41

[NOTICE: This document is a translation of the Vietnamese language original for convenience purposes only,

and in the event of any discrepancy, the Vietnamese language original shall prevail.]

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

GENERAL INFORMATION

THE COMPANY

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation ("the Company") fomerly known as Phat Dat Housing Construction and Trading Joint Stock Company, is a shareholding company incorporated under the Law on Enterprises of Vietnam pursuant to the Business Registration Certificate ("BRC") No. 4103002655 issued by the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City on 13th September 2004 with amendments as follows:

BRC amendments:

Date:

4103002655

1st amendment

11th December 2004

2nd amendment

16th November 2005

3rd amendment

11th July 2006

4th amendment

19th December 2006

5th amendment

23rd April 2007

6th amendment

24th May 2007

7th amendment

29th November 2007

8th amendment

23rd January 2008

9th amendment

29th February 2008

10th amendment

29th June 2009

0303493756

11th amendment

27th August 2009

12th amendment

04th December 2009

13th amendment

04th May 2010

14th amendment

13th September 2010

15th amendment

22nd October 2010

16th amendment

03rd November 2010

17th amendment

28th January 2011

18th amendment

11th August 2011

19th amendment

22nd September 2011

20th amendment

16th May 2012

21st amendment

15th August 2012

22nd amendment

04th September 2015

23rd amendment

01st October 2015

24th amendment

07th June 2017

25th amendment

05th June 2018

26th amendment

14th May 2019

27th amendment

07th May 2020

28th amendment

03rd July 2020

29th amendment

20th November 2020

30th amendment

20th April 2021

31st amendment

17th May 2021

32nd amendment

6th December 2021

33rd amendment

13th May 2022

34th amendment

31st May 2022

The Company's shares were listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange ("HOSE") in accordance with the License No. 1207/SGDHCM-NY issued by the HOSE on 9th July 2010.

The current principal business activities of the Company are to construct and trade residential properties, to undertake the civil, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, to provide real estate brokerage and valuation services, real estate trading center and management.

The Company's registered head office is located at Floors 8 and 9, Tower B, Viettel Complex Building, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

[NOTICE: This document is a translation of the Vietnamese language original for convenience purposes only,

and in the event of any discrepancy, the Vietnamese language original shall prevail.]

1

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

GENERAL INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Members of the Board of Directors during the period and at the date of this report are:

Mr. Nguyen Van Dat

Chairman

Ms. Tran Thi Huong

Vice Chairwoman

Mr. Nguyen Tan Danh

Vice Chairman

Mr. Bui Quang Anh Vu

Member

Mr. Le Quang Phuc

Member

Mr. Doan Viet Dai Tu

Member

Mr. Khuong Van Muoi

Independent member

Mr. Tran Trong Gia Vinh

Independent member

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Members of the Audit Committee during the period and at the date of this report are:

Mr. Tran Trong Gia Vinh

Head of the Audit Committee

Ms. Tran Thi Huong

Member

Mr. Le Quang Phuc

Member

THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

Members of the Board of Management during the period and at the date of this report are:

Mr. Bui Quang Anh Vu

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tri

Vice President

Mr. Truong Ngoc Dung

Vice President

Mr. Nguyen Khac Sinh

Vice President

Mr. Vu Kim Dien

Vice President

LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES

The legal representatives of the Company during the period and at the date of this report are:

Mr. Nguyen Van Dat

Chairman of the BOD

Mr. Bui Quang Anh Vu

Chief Executive Officer

AUDITORS

The auditor of the Company is Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited.

[NOTICE: This document is a translation of the Vietnamese language original for convenience purposes only,

and in the event of any discrepancy, the Vietnamese language original shall prevail.]

2

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

The Board of Management ("BOM") of Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation ("the Company") is pleased to present the interim separate financial statements of the Company for Quarter I-2023 ended 31st March 2023.

BOM'S RESPONSBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE INTERIM SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The BOM is responsible for the interim separate financial statements of the Company of each accounting period which give a true and fair view of the interim separate financial position during the period, and of the interim separate results of its operation and the interim separate cash flows of the Company for the period. In preparing these interim separate financial statements for the period, the BOM is required to:

  • Select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;
  • Make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
  • State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the interim separate financial statements; and
  • Prepare the interim separate financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue its business.

The BOM is responsible for ensuring that proper accounting records are kept which disclose, with reasonable accuracy at any time, the interim separate financial position of the Company and to ensure that the accounting records comply with the applied accounting system. The BOM is also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The BOM confirmed that it has complied with the above requirements in preparing the accompanying interim separate financial statements for Quarter I-2023.

STATEMENT BY THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

The Board of Management does hereby state that, in its opinion, the accompanying interim separate financial statements for Quarter I-2023 give a true and fair view of the interim separate financial position for Quarter I-2023 of the Company as at 31st March 2022, and of the interim separate results of its operations for Quarter I-2023 and its interim separate cash flows for the period then ended in accordance with Vietnamese Accounting Standards, Vietnamese Enterprise Accounting System and the relevant statutory requirements.

The Company has subsidiaries as disclosed in Note No. 15 of the interim separate financial statements. The Company also prepared consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for Quarter I-2023 ended 31st March 2023 to meet the prevailing requirements in relation to the disclosure of information.

Users of the interim separate financial statements should read them together with the said consolidated financial statements in order to obtain full information of the consolidated financial position, consolidated results of operations and consolidated cash flows of the Group.

For and on behalf of the Board of Management

(Signed and stamped)

Bui Quang Anh Vu

Chief Executive Officer

20th April 2023

[NOTICE: This document is a translation of the Vietnamese language original for convenience purposes only,

and in the event of any discrepancy, the Vietnamese language original shall prevail.]

3

Disclaimer

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
