Phat Dat Real Estate Development : Report of independent Board members

At the beginning of 2022, PDR's Board of Directors ("BOD") comprised nine members, including three independent directors (with Mr. Le Minh Dung, one of the independent directors, resigned on July 11, 2022) and four non-executive directors. All Board members actively engaged in strategic planning, ensuring compliance, monitoring the activities of the BOM, and upholding the required corporate governance standards set by the law.

In 2022, the Audit Committee consisted of three members, with one independent director serving as the committee head and two non-executive directors as members. The committee successfully fulfilled its objectives, identifying various risks and actively advising the BOD and the BOM on addressing non-compliance issues.

Board meetings were regularly scheduled and conducted in accordance with established regulations. During these meetings, Board members thoroughly discussed and reviewed meeting content, enabling them to provide the most effective directions and solutions for the Company.

Various topics such as business strategy, financial strategy, corporate culture, and management system development were regularly discussed between the BOD and the BOM.

When considering new project investments, the BOD and BOM engaged in detailed study, debate, and critical evaluation, often involving the participation of independent experts.