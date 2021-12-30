Log in
    PDR   VN000000PDR0

PHAT DAT REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(PDR)
Phat Dat Real Estate Development : honored First Prize in Best Annual Reports – Vietnam listed company awards 2021

12/30/2021 | 11:07am EST
On 28th December 2021, at the virtual "Honoring Ceremony of Vietnam Listed Company Awards 2021," Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation (Stock code: PDR) was named the first prize in "Top 10 Best Annual Reports 2021 - Large-cap Group". The Vietnam Listed Company Awards (formerly known as Annual Report Awards) is an annual ranking jointly organized by Hochiminh Stock Exchange, Hanoi Stock Exchange, and Vietnam Investment Review.

The award recognizes PDR's efforts in timely providing investors with comprehensive corporate information.

Outperforming nearly 500 enterprises participating in the 2021 rankings, PDR won first place in the Top 10 large-cap companies with best annual reports 2021. The leading position in the large-cap group underlines PDR's professionalism and transparency, and it also strengthens the connection with and trust of shareholders and investors in Phat Dat's operations and commitment to sustainable development.

The Best Annual Report Awards evaluated 500 companies in the VNX-All-share index, including 313 companies listed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange and 187 companies listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange. In comparison to 2020, the number of assessed businesses has increased by 30%.

Focusing on developing a corporate image has become increasingly vital in today's competitive business world. In which, annual reports serve as the company's public face for communicating with all stakeholders.

The annual report gives PDR, as well as any listed companies, an opportunity to present their business performance, financial status, and future development plans in a detailed and comprehensive manner. Other areas of PDR's operations during the year, such as corporate governance, sustainability, environmental and social responsibility, are also reflected in the report.

The achievement affirms PDR's consistent strategy to cultivate an image of a transparent and professional corporation.

Amidst the COVID-19 epidemic, winning the award is a token of recognition for PDR's endeavors in preserving information transparency as committed to shareholders and investors.

In particular, Phat Dat maintains its business operations on a regular basis to ensure on-time project implementation and timely handover to customers. Meanwhile, PDR also refines risk management and cost-saving to improve financial capacity, balance effective capital flow, enhance corporate governance, and boost its internal strengths. Additionally, PDR employs full ESG criteria (Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance) to ensure a sustainable development roadmap capable of embracing inevitable global trends.

Topping the list of "Top 10 Best Annual Reports" in the large-cap group is an ideal motivation for PDR to further improve the reporting scheme and promote annual reports as one of the most reliable information channels. These are to provide investors and shareholders with a complete overview of PDR's activities in recent years as well as long-term development strategies in the coming time.

In addition to referencing and complying with corporate governance criteria under national and international practices, PDR will continue to perform information transparency and accountability to all shareholders and investors, enhancing corporate brand value and jointly upgrading Vietnam's stock market.

Disclaimer

Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corp. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 16:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
