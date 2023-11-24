Having submitted a valid dossier as announced by the SSC, on November 23, 2023, Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation (HOSE: PDR) announced the results of its private share offering, aligning with the 2023 AGM's resolutions.

The total number of shares successfully issued amounted to 67,164,621, representing 100% of the total privately offered shares.

All privately placed shares will be subject to a one-year transfer restriction from the conclusion of the offering period.

Utilizing the funds raised, Phat Dat intends to fully settle the principal and interest of bonds issued in 2021 and 2022, ultimately aiming to clear all outstanding bonds by the close of 2023.

Within a month of receiving notification from the State Securities Commission confirming the completion of Phat Dat's valid dossier, professional securities investors involved in the private placement have promptly fulfilled their payment obligations.

Despite encountering market challenges, Phat Dat remains committed to redeeming bonds on schedule, demonstrating its dedication to bondholders. Since the start of 2023, Phat Dat has successfully settled five bond issues and redeemed some batches before maturity, with a combined value of 1,545,300,000,000 VND.

Phat Dat is actively concentrating on the development of large-scale projects. Notably, recent projects, such as the high-rise residential complexes Thuan An 1&2 (Binh Duong) and the urban area Bac Ha Thanh (Binh Dinh), have received positive legal endorsements.