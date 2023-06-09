Advanced search
PHAT FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/phathom-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40552&from=4

Further details on the investigation: On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches."   On this news, Phathom's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phat-fraud-alert-jakubowitz-law-is-investigating-phathom-pharmaceuticals-inc-in-connection-with-potential-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-301846746.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
