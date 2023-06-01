Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHAT   US71722W1071

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PHAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
11.76 USD   +3.16%
05:46aPHAT Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PR
05/31Phat News : The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
PR
05/31Phat Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHAT Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

06/01/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom") (NASDAQ: PHAT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches."On this news, Phathom's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022. . To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/phathom-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40119&wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phat-investor-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-notifies-investors-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-phathom-pharmaceuticals-inc-301839582.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:46aPHAT Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Se..
PR
05/31Phat News : The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fr..
PR
05/31Phat Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for..
PR
05/30Phat Fraud Alert : Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Connec..
PR
05/29Phat News : The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fr..
PR
05/26Investigation Alert : The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Phathom Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
05/25PHAT Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Se..
PR
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals Prices $130.7 Million Common Stock Offering -- Shares Dive Prem..
MT
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals Prices $130.7 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer