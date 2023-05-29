Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHAT   US71722W1071

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PHAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHAT NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

05/29/2023 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom") (NASDAQ: PHAT) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: On August 2, 2022, before market hours, Phathom issued a press release entitled "Phathom Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates" which announced that "we detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in our post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial launch." Further, the press release announced that "[t]he Company is working with the FDA and plans to obtain approval of and implement an additional test method, specification, including a proposed acceptable intake limit, and additional controls to address this impurity prior to releasing our first vonoprazan-based products to the market." Finally, Phathom announced that "[t]hese additional activities will result in a delay of the planned VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK product launches."

On this news, Phathom's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.46 per share on August 2, 2022.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of PHAT investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/phathom-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?wire=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phat-news-the-klein-law-firm-initiates-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-phathom-pharmaceuticals-inc-301835296.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:01aPhat News : The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fr..
PR
05/26Investigation Alert : The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Phathom Pharmaceuticals,..
PR
05/25PHAT Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Se..
PR
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals Prices $130.7 Million Common Stock Offering -- Shares Dive Prem..
MT
05/24Phathom Pharmaceuticals Prices $130.7 Million Common Stock Offering
MT
05/23Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
05/23Phathom Pharmaceuticals Plans Common Stock Offering; Shares Decline After Hours
MT
05/23Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer