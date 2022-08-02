Phathom Pharmaceuticals : Overview – August 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: the inherent risks of clinical development of vonoprazan; our dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for and successfully launch and commercialize products containing vonoprazan; our ability to successfully address the formation of nitrosamine impurities in commercial batches of vonoprazan drug product and gain FDA approval of any such resolution; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of vonoprazan that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for vonoprazan; our ability to comply with our license agreement with Takeda; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including delaying or otherwise disrupting clinical trials, manufacturing and supply chain, and launch and commercialization efforts; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage and reimbursement for vonoprazan; the availability of additional funds under our revenue interest financing agreement and term loan agreement, the sufficiency of our capital to fund our operations, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
2
Going Beyond
to advance treatments for patients with acid related disorders
Vonoprazan:
First innovative acid-suppressant from a new drug class in the US in over 30 years
Belongs to an
Erosive
•
Large market
innovative class
Esophagitis (EE)
•
Potential to displace
of therapies
and H. pylori US
•
PPIs
called P-CABs
launch targeted
NCE exclusivity until
for 1Q 2023
2032 under GAIN
Act Extension
Headquarters
Florham Park, NJ
Formed in 2019
Listed on NASDAQ: PHAT
FDA APPROVED PRODUCTS
VOQUEZNA™ Triple Pak™
VOQUEZNA™ Dual Pak™
US dollars based on conversion rate of 0.0090 dollars to one yen. Sales for the twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2021
3
Approvedin
US / Europe /
16 COUNTRIES
Canada rights
licensed from
across Asia & Latin America
Takeda
~$850M
Annual net sales in Japan.* Achieving market leadership of 43% sales-based market share
GERD (Non-erosive)GERD (Erosive) H. pyloriinfection
Phathom pipeline: promising late-stage opportunities for unmet GI needs
Target Indications
Phase 11
Phase 21
Phase 3
Milestones
Approved
Vonoprazan
US launch targeted in
FDA
+ antibiotics
1Q 2023
Approved
May 2022
Healing of Erosive Esophagitis
Positive topline results
(EE) and relief of heartburn
PDUFA action date
Vonoprazan
Jan 11, 2023
Maintenance of healing
US launch targeted in
of EE and relief of heartburn
1Q 2023
Vonoprazan Daily dosing treatment of
Phase 3 trial initiated
Feb 2022
(daily dosing) heartburn associated with NERD
Topline results
expected 2023
Vonoprazan
As-needed treatment of
Positive Phase 2
topline results
(as needed)
heartburn associated with Non-
Erosive Reflux Disease (NERD)
underway
Phase 3 trial design
Phathom has development and commercialization rights to vonoprazan in the United States, Europe, and Canada
41Phase 1 and 2 studies supporting application for healing of Erosive Esophagitis, maintenance of healing of Erosive Esophagitis, and H. pylori treatment conducted by Takeda
Mechanistic differences between PPIs and P-CABs
PPI: COVALENTLY BINDING PRODRUG
Secretory
canaliculus
Quiescent phase
Active phase after meal
Tubulovesicle
Proton pump (H+, K+ -ATPase)
Vonoprazan: COMPETITIVE ENZYME INHIBITOR
Secretory
canaliculus
Quiescent phase
Active phase after meal
Tubulovesicle
Proton pump (H+, K+ -ATPase)
Short plasma half-life
Acid needed for activation but unstable in presence of acid
● Meal required to stimulate pumps
Slow onset of action
Limited potency
Limited duration of activity
● Long plasma half-life
Rapid onset of
●
Stable in acid
action
●
High accumulation in
Potent acid
canaliculus
control
● Very slow dissociation rate
Durable 24-hr
activity
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.