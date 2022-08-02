Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHAT   US71722W1071

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PHAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
9.070 USD   -1.52%
08:42aPHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS : Overview – August 2022
PU
08:32aPHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates - Form 8-K
PU
08:19aPHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phathom Pharmaceuticals : Overview – August 2022

08/02/2022 | 08:42am EDT
CORPORATE OVERVIEW

August 2022

Safe harbor statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products, are forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: the inherent risks of clinical development of vonoprazan; our dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for and successfully launch and commercialize products containing vonoprazan; our ability to successfully address the formation of nitrosamine impurities in commercial batches of vonoprazan drug product and gain FDA approval of any such resolution; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of vonoprazan that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for vonoprazan; our ability to comply with our license agreement with Takeda; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including delaying or otherwise disrupting clinical trials, manufacturing and supply chain, and launch and commercialization efforts; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage and reimbursement for vonoprazan; the availability of additional funds under our revenue interest financing agreement and term loan agreement, the sufficiency of our capital to fund our operations, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

2

Going Beyond

to advance treatments for patients with acid related disorders

Vonoprazan:

First innovative acid-suppressant from a new drug class in the US in over 30 years

Belongs to an

Erosive

Large market

innovative class

Esophagitis (EE)

Potential to displace

of therapies

and H. pylori US

PPIs

called P-CABs

launch targeted

NCE exclusivity until

for 1Q 2023

2032 under GAIN

Act Extension

Headquarters

Florham Park, NJ

Formed in 2019

Listed on NASDAQ: PHAT

FDA APPROVED PRODUCTS

VOQUEZNA™ Triple Pak™

VOQUEZNA™ Dual Pak™

  • US dollars based on conversion rate of 0.0090 dollars to one yen. Sales for the twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2021

3

Approvedin

US / Europe /

16 COUNTRIES

Canada rights

licensed from

across Asia & Latin America

Takeda

~$850M

Annual net sales in Japan.* Achieving market leadership of 43% sales-based market share

GERD (Non-erosive)GERD (Erosive) H. pylori infection

Phathom pipeline: promising late-stage opportunities for unmet GI needs

Target Indications

Phase 11

Phase 21

Phase 3

Milestones

Approved

Vonoprazan

US launch targeted in

FDA

+ antibiotics

1Q 2023

Approved

May 2022

Healing of Erosive Esophagitis

Positive topline results

(EE) and relief of heartburn

PDUFA action date

Vonoprazan

Jan 11, 2023

Maintenance of healing

US launch targeted in

of EE and relief of heartburn

1Q 2023

Vonoprazan Daily dosing treatment of

Phase 3 trial initiated

Feb 2022

(daily dosing) heartburn associated with NERD

Topline results

expected 2023

Vonoprazan

As-needed treatment of

Positive Phase 2

topline results

(as needed)

heartburn associated with Non-

Erosive Reflux Disease (NERD)

underway

Phase 3 trial design

Phathom has development and commercialization rights to vonoprazan in the United States, Europe, and Canada

4 1Phase 1 and 2 studies supporting application for healing of Erosive Esophagitis, maintenance of healing of Erosive Esophagitis, and H. pylori treatment conducted by Takeda

Mechanistic differences between PPIs and P-CABs

PPI: COVALENTLY BINDING PRODRUG

Secretory

canaliculus

Quiescent phase

Active phase after meal

Tubulovesicle

Proton pump (H+, K+ -ATPase)

Vonoprazan: COMPETITIVE ENZYME INHIBITOR

Secretory

canaliculus

Quiescent phase

Active phase after meal

Tubulovesicle

Proton pump (H+, K+ -ATPase)

  • Short plasma half-life
  • Acid needed for activation but unstable in presence of acid

Meal required to stimulate pumps

Slow onset of action

Limited potency

Limited duration of activity

Long plasma half-life

Rapid onset of

Stable in acid

action

High accumulation in

Potent acid

canaliculus

control

Very slow dissociation rate

Durable 24-hr

activity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,86 M - -
Net income 2022 -175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2022 81,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,43x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,07 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 327%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrie Curran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Molly Henderson CFO, Chief Accounting & Business Officer
Michael F. Cola Chairman
Eckhard S. D. Leifke Chief Medical Officer
Azmi Nabulsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-53.89%346
MODERNA, INC.-36.41%64 242
LONZA GROUP AG-24.34%45 042
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.51%44 458
SEAGEN INC.13.50%32 300
CELLTRION, INC.-5.30%19 787