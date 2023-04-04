Advanced search
    PHAT   US71722W1071

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PHAT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31:14 2023-04-04 am EDT
7.845 USD   +5.73%
10:56aPhathom Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 6% After Feedback From FDA
DJ
08:18aPhathom Pharmaceuticals : Overview – April 2023
PU
08:11aPhathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 6% After Feedback From FDA

04/04/2023 | 10:56am EDT
By Chris Wack


Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were up 6% to $7.86 after the company said it received favorable feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, allowing for resubmission of its erosive esophagitis new drug application this quarter.

The biopharmaceutical company said it recently had a meeting with the FDA regarding the complete response letters for Phathom's erosive esophagitis NDA and H. pylori post approval supplement to Voquenza Triple Pak and Voquenza Dual Pak NDAs.

Both CRLs were solely related to specifications and controls for a nitrosamine drug substance related impurity, N-nitroso-vonoprazan.

Since first detecting trace levels of NVP, Phathom conducted extensive root cause investigations and implemented mitigation measures, including a minor tablet reformulation, to inhibit the growth of NVP.

Phathom has shared available stability data with the FDA on this reformulation and received feedback on the resubmission requirements, including the expected stability data requirements.

Based on this input, Phathom anticipates resubmitting the NDA for erosive esophagitis in the second quarter of 2023 which, if approved, could lead to a combined commercial launch of the erosive esophagitis and H. pylori indications in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Phathom shares hit their 52-week low of $5.84 on March 24, and are down 48% in the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1055ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,70 M - -
Net income 2023 -219 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9,27 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 310 M 310 M -
EV / Sales 2023 187x
EV / Sales 2024 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,42 $
Average target price 16,40 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terrie Curran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Molly Henderson CFO, Chief Accounting & Business Officer
Michael F. Cola Chairman
Eckhard S. D. Leifke Chief Medical Officer
Azmi Nabulsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-33.87%310
MODERNA, INC.-11.21%61 508
LONZA GROUP AG20.24%44 284
SEAGEN INC.57.19%37 797
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.42%37 132
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-15.55%24 913
