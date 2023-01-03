Advanced search
    PHAT   US71722W1071

PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PHAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
11.99 USD   +6.86%
05:32pPhathom Pharmaceuticals Sinks After Hours on Regulatory Delay for Prospective Drug -- Shares Lose 25%
MT
05:22pPhathom Pharmaceuticals Shares Tumble 27% on Delayed Vonoprazan Launch Following FDA Decision
DJ
04:50pPhathom Pharmaceuticals Sags After Resuming Trade; Stock Drops Nearly 26% After FDA Orders More Testing for Vonoprazan Drug Candidate, Delaying Potential Commercial Launch
MT
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Shares Tumble 27% on Delayed Vonoprazan Launch Following FDA Decision

01/03/2023 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares tumbled 27% to $8.70 in after-hours trading Tuesday following a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to take no action on the company's new drug application for vonoprazan.

The biopharmaceutical company said it no longer expects product launches for H. pylori or erosive esophagitis in the first quarter of 2023. The outlook comes after it detected trace levels of nitrosamine impurity in commercial batches in August. The company said at the time it was working with the FDA to obtain approval of a proposed acceptable daily intake limit, test method and controls to address the impurity before releasing vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker, based products to the market.

Phathom said the FDA has requested additional stability data demonstrating that levels of nitrosamine remain below the limit throughout the proposed shelf life of the product despite an acceptable daily intake limit for the nitrosamine impurity being established.

"While we are disappointed not to launch vonoprazan later this quarter, we are otherwise very pleased with the NDA review progress, including ongoing label negotiations which we are optimistic will conclude shortly, " said Chief Executive Terrie Curran.

Trading was halted at 4 p.m. EST ahead of the news and resumed 30 minutes later. The stock, which closed up 6.9% to $11.99 in regular trading, is down 40% over the last 12 months.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1721ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -196 M - -
Net cash 2022 52,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 75,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrie Curran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Molly Henderson CFO, Chief Accounting & Business Officer
Michael F. Cola Chairman
Eckhard S. D. Leifke Chief Medical Officer
Azmi Nabulsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%462
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860