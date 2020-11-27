Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences
11/27/2020 | 08:02am EST
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in December, including:
Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference Date: December 1, 2020 Live Presentation Time: 10:55 am ET
Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: December 2, 2020 Pre-recorded presentation available online
Executive management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the duration of the conferences.
About Phathom Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on social media: LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma and Twitter @PhathomPharma.