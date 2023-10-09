PHAXIAM Therapeutics announces high coverage performance

of its two anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages over clinical strains

Data from PHAXIAM’s phagogram, first CE-marked Phage Susceptibility Test (PST), showed 98% response rate over 105 clinical S. aureus strains

Lyon (France) et Cambridge (MA, US), October 9, 2023 at 10:05pm CEST – PHAXIAM Therapeutics (Nasdaq & Euronext: PHXM), today announced a very high spectrum of activity of its anti-S. aureus (PP1493 and PP1815) phages against clinical bacterial strains.

A retrospective analysis was carried out with 105 clinical Staphylococcus aureus strains which were tested using PHAXIAM’s phagogram in the context of clinical trials, salvage therapy and early access program (AAC). The results demonstrated that 98% of these pathogenic S. aureus strains were susceptible to at least one of the two PHAXIAM’s anti-S. aureus phages (PP1493 and PP1815).

Phagogram is an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test designed to determine the in-vitro activity of PHAXIAM’s phages to patients’ bacterial strains. Phagogram is the first CE-marked IVD test dedicated to phage activity evaluation.

Thibaut du Fayet, Chief Executive Officer of PHAXIAM Therapeutics, stated: “The data obtained from this retrospective analysis confirm that our phagogram solution is a very efficient IVD platform in our current and upcoming clinical developments. The 98% spectrum of activity of our anti-S. aureus phages is exceptionally high when compared with other competing solutions. The data achieved also prove that our phagogram performs very well, making it a unique asset for the development of other phages in our portfolio. I want to thank all our teams for the outstanding work on this project over several years. Such a differentiating asset, coupled with our unique set of clinical activity data from our compassionate and AAC treatments, confirm that PHAXIAM is well positioned to become a global leader in phage therapy and strengthen the fight against severe and resistant infections.”

About phagogram development

Phagogram is an In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test designed to determine the susceptibility of patients' bacterial strains to PHAXIAM Therapeutic’s phages. This IVD solution meets the safety and performance level requirements of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Tests (AST). PHAXIAM developed and validated this Phage Susceptibility Test, in accordance to the European directive 98/97/EC. It was demonstrated that the reliability (repeatability and reproducibility) and accuracy criteria presented by Phagogram are in line with international analytical standards such as ISO 20776-2 and the FDA analytical guidelines. PHAXIAM established a fully equipped in-vitro diagnostic laboratory dedicated to the evaluation of experimental therapeutic phages. PHAXIAM’s Diagnostic laboratory was designed and implemented in accordance with ISO 15189 (Medical Biological Laboratory) and ISO 13485 (Medical device).

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for resistant bacterial infections, which are responsible for many serious infections. The company is building on an innovative approach based on the use of phages, natural bacterial-killing viruses. PHAXIAM is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

PHAXIAM is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States (ticker: PHXM) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: PHXM). PHAXIAM is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.phaxiam.com



