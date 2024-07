Phaxiam: EPIC Bpifrance exceeds 25% of share capital

EPIC Bpifrance, acting on behalf of the French State, declared that on July 1 it had exceeded the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20% of the capital and voting rights and 25% of the capital of Phaxiam Therapeutics, following subscription to a capital increase.



The public financial institution informed the AMF that it held, directly and indirectly, 2,517,418 Phaxiam shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 25.22% of the capital and 24.84% of the voting rights of this biopharmaceutical company.



