Epredia Launches Laser Cassette Printers Designed to Improve Sample Tracking and Laboratory Efficiency

Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has launched U.S. sales of two state-of-the-art printers used in laboratories to identify and track tissue samples. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers are designed for anatomical pathology laboratories to improve both patient sample tracking and efficiency. The printers are manufactured by Fa-Tech Diagnostics Europe, BV, which Epredia’s parent company PHC Holdings Corporation acquired in 2021.

The NOVA and VEGA printers offer high-resolution, 600-dpi, laser printing that enables laboratories to include more identifying information directly on the cassettes that contain the tissue or bone samples being tested. This technology can embed up to 100 characters on each cassette, compared to 50 characters with older thermal transfer and ink jet technologies. This ability to print more detailed identifying information for each sample enhances the laboratory’s ability to effectively track samples throughout the diagnostics workflow.

The laser printing technology available in the NOVA and VEGA printers also enhances laboratory efficiency by reducing the number of moving parts and potential downtime compared to thermal transfer and ink jet printers. To meet the varied needs of pathology laboratories, the printers offer two format options: the NOVA model provides on-demand printing while the VEGA model provides both on-demand and batch printing capabilities.

The printers are the latest additions to Epredia’s world-class portfolio of cancer diagnostics products and services. Epredia also offers 55 types of specialized tissue cassettes that are compatible with the NOVA and VEGA printers, creating a seamless solution for pathology laboratories. The software is easy to use and can be directly interfaced to the Laboratory Information System.

“When Fa-Tech was acquired in 2021, we saw an opportunity for accelerated innovation resulting in powerful solutions for our customers. The NOVA and VEGA laser cassette printers represent a leap forward for tissue sample tracking. The data needs of healthcare organizations have grown and will continue to grow in the years to come and we have a solution that offers laboratories a pathway to strengthen the chain of custody for patient samples today and into the future.”

- Balazs Liposits, VP of Global Marketing at Epredia.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings in 2019. Epredia has major sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global healthcare company with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2021 were JPY 340 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com

