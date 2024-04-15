Item 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

On April 10, 2024, PhenixFIN Corporation (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). During this meeting, the Company's stockholders were asked to consider and vote upon three proposals: (1) to elect two directors of the Company, to serve for a term of three years, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; (2) to ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024; and (3) to provide an advisory vote on executive compensation.





Stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2024 were entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. As of February 15, 2024, there were 2,060,490 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. A quorum consisting of 1,534,789 shares of common stock of the Company were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting.





The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting are set forth below. Proposals 1, 2, and 3 were approved by the requisite vote.





Proposal 1: Election of directors.





Nominee For Withheld David A. Lorber 930,120 68,396 Howard M. Amster 925,681 72,835 Broker Non-Votes: 536,273





Proposal 2: Ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024.





For Against Abstain 1,397,645 132,594 4,550 Broker Non-Votes: 0





Proposal 3: Advisory vote on executive compensation.





For Against Abstain 937,557 54,556 6,403 Broker Non-Votes: 536,273



