Official PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Mathewson to our Board of Directors. Mr. Mathewson has been engaged as a Geological Advisor to the Company since late 2019. The quality and significance of the Company's gold portfolio and targets and his desire to grow that portfolio in Nevada has compelled Mr. Mathewson to join the Company's Board of Directors and continue his role in the ongoing advancement of substantial Nevada gold exploration opportunities for the Company.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO stated, "I am pleased to welcome Dave Mathewson to the Board of Directors, where we will benefit from his 40 years of conducting and managing gold exploration in Nevada. Mr. Mathewson's interest and decision to join our Board of Directors from the Advisory Board is a strong endorsement on the quality, significance and future of the Company's gold portfolio and their gold targets in Nevada. The decision is also timely as we anticipate a strong gold market in 2024. The Company will continue to advance the evaluation our gold targets with his guidance".

Mr. Mathewson is a renowned Carlin Gold Trend specialist and former Newmont Mining Corporation Regional Exploration Manager. Mr. Mathewson was instrumental in several significant gold discoveries in the Rain and Railroad Mining Districts in the southern portion of the Carlin Gold Trend, where the Carlin Vanadium Project is located. During the 1990's while at Newmont, Mr. Mathewson led the team which discovered the Tess, Northwest Rain, Saddle, and South Emigrant gold deposits in the Rain District, which total over 4 million ounces of gold. In 2009, he was a founder of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. and served as its Vice President of Exploration until 2015. During this period, his exploration team discovered the North Bullion gold, Bald Mountain gold and copper, and Sylvania silver and copper deposits, as well as acquired the Pinion gold deposit, all in the Railroad District.

In addition, today the Company announces the resignation of Dr. Radomir Vukcevic as a director. Dr. Vukcevic has been a director of the Company since November 6, 2017, and has been a contributor in advancing the Company and its projects over the years. "On behalf of the Board of the Company, I would like to thank Rad for his efforts, dedication and contributions over the years", said Paul Cowley, CEO, President and a director of the Company.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km).

ON BEHALF OF PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

per: "Paul Cowley"

CEO & President

(604) 340-7711

pcowley@phenomresources.com www.phenomresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193498