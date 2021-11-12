Log in
    PHNM   CA71743P1071

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

(PHNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/12 03:07:54 pm
0.52 CAD   +23.81%
Phenom Resources : 2021 Proxy English

11/12/2021 | 03:38pm EST
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

Security Class

Holder Account Number

-------

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on December 9, 2021

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the Management Nominees whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If a date is not inserted in the space provided on the reverse of this proxy, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it was mailed to the holder by Management.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees listed on the reverse, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour, or withheld from voting, or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for. If you have specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, unless prohibited by law.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.-------

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time, on December 7, 2021.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management Nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Phenom Resources Corp. (the

OR

Print the name of the person you are

"Company") hereby appoint: Paul Cowley, President and CEO or failing this

appointing if this person is someone

person, Rebecca Moriarty, CFO (the "Management Nominees")

other than the Management

Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held at the Boardroom, 600 - 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at Four (4).

2. Election of Directors

-------

Fold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

01. Paul Cowley

02. John Anderson

03. Michael Mracek

04. Dr. Radomir Vukcevic

For Withhold

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Charlton and Company, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4. Continuation of Stock Option Plan

To approve the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan, which shall be limited to 10% of the issued & outstanding shares of the Company.

-------

Fold

Signature of Proxyholder

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

A E Q Q

3 3 3 5 4 5

A R 0

Disclaimer

Phenom Resources Corp. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:37:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
