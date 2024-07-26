www.phenomresources.com

Who We Are - Why Phenom is Unique

V 23 Vanadium

Au79

Gold

  • 104.4 Million Shares; Listed on TSX-V and OTCQX exchanges; HQ in Vancouver, local office in Elko, NV
  • Roughly 40% American, 55% Canadian Shareholders; (Rob McEwen 5%, Eric Muschinski 9.8%)
  • Nevada focused and growing: 7 years dedicated to flagship project and growing portfolio - Tier 1 secure and reliable mining jurisdiction
  • Our Assets: Diversified 2 commodity portfolios (gold and green energy metal) with proprietary mineral processing technology; timely spin-out opportunity
  • Our People: Driven, highly experienced and successful Canadian and American professional discoverers and technology specialists; developed 3 patents for vanadium-nickel extraction
  • Gold: Four high-quality regional scale gold projects in strategic gold trends - Carlin, King Solomon & Dobbin (Carlin-type) and Crescent Valley (Bonanza-type)hand-picked by renowned & proven mine finder Dave Mathewson
  • Green Energy Metal: Owns North America's largest, highest grade primary vanadium resource at PEA stage, strategic for US Homeland security and growing large-scale battery deployment; 5% equity interest in Japanese solid-state vanadium battery corp.
  • Near-termGoal: make a Carlin-stylehigh-grade gold deposit discovery

• Mid term Goal: become leading USA supplier of vanadium to emerging USA large energy storage market

3

Capital Structure & Share Price Performance

Capital Structure

12-Month Share Price Performance

Share Price (at July 25, 2024)

C$0.48

Shares Outstanding - Basic (M)

104.7M

Options Outstanding (M)*

5.7M

Warrants Outstanding (M)*

19.0M

Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted (M)

129.4M

Market Capitalization - Basic

C$56.6M

Cash & Cash Equivalents

C$1.2M

Enterprise Value - Basic

C$55.2M

*5,665,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.38 and a weighted average life of 2.79 years

*18,972,503 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.52 and a weighted average life of 2.09 years

Source: Stockwatch as of July 25, 2024

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

Experienced Management & Board

Tier 1 Project Guided by a Competent Respected Senior Team

Paul Cowley (P.Geo.)

Michael Mracek (P.Eng.)

Dave Mathewson

John Anderson (B.A.)

President & CEO, Director

Director & Mining Advisor

Director & Geological Advisor

Director

David Dreisinger (PhD)

Jacques McMullen (P.Eng.)

Doug Dreisinger (P.Eng.)

Metallurgical Advisor

Metallurgical Advisor

Business Development

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

5

Management Team with a Successful Track Record

Remarkable

Talent and

Track Records

in

Discovery

  • Two geologists have collectively found 10 gold deposits (>14Moz) in their careers and driven to make their next discovery
  • Dave Mathewson is an authority on Carlin Gold Trend, vigorously exploring for with Newmont and Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)
    • Found >5M oz Au within 10 km of our property
    • Neighboring GSV (5 km away) reached a market cap of $1 Billion from gold deposits he found and acquired for GSV

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

6

Topical & Diverse

Two Commodity Opportunities for Success

Legitimate opportunity to discover a Carlin-style high- grade deposit at Carlin, King Solomon and Dobbin, and Bonanza-type at Crescent Valley, exceptional exploration upside potential

Strategic PEA level vanadium resource and processing patents form additional backbone of asset base - positioned for massive stationary battery market - green energy appeal

With anticipated positive Au and V markets for 2024, Company proposing to spin out the gold asset to PHNM shareholders and returning to pure vanadium player

(TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQB: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY)

7

Its Gold Opportunity - Regional Scale Targets

  • As in real estate - Location - Location - Location
  • Not only located in Nevada, the top mining jurisdiction in the US, but in the best gold producing structural trends in Nevada
  • Carlin, King Solomon and Dobbin Projects are large Carlin- type gold systems
  • Crescent Valley is a Bonanza high grade gold target
  • Projects all hand picked and guided by Dave Mathewson reknowned accomplished Nevada gold mine finder

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

Carlin Gold-

Vanadium

Project

Crescent Valley Project

Dobbin Gold Project

King Solomon Gold

Project

8

High-Grade Gold Opportunity

Backed by compelling regional science - Tapping Carlin Plumbing System

Structural Map with Au Deposits

Southern Carlin Trend Area (Rain-Railroad

District)

  • ~9M oz Au in multiple deposits and mines within 5-15 km of the property
  • 3 key structures NW, N/S, and NE (plumbing system throughout trend)
  • Property on N/S Structure
  • Rain and Emigrant structures hosting > 6Moz Au

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

9

Large Gold System - 6.4km long

Analogous to Gold Quarry Deposit Setting

  • IP chargeability shows system (white/pink) >6.4km long, up to 1.3km wide
  • PHNM controls 2 square miles of system
  • 18 drill holes provides architecture of gold system
  • Now vectoring within the large system for high-grade feeders (like pearls beside and along N/S graben structure)

Highest Priority Untested Gold Target Areas 10

