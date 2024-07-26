www.phenomresources.com
Who We Are - Why Phenom is Unique
V 23 Vanadium
Au79
Gold
- 104.4 Million Shares; Listed on TSX-V and OTCQX exchanges; HQ in Vancouver, local office in Elko, NV
- Roughly 40% American, 55% Canadian Shareholders; (Rob McEwen 5%, Eric Muschinski 9.8%)
- Nevada focused and growing: 7 years dedicated to flagship project and growing portfolio - Tier 1 secure and reliable mining jurisdiction
- Our Assets: Diversified 2 commodity portfolios (gold and green energy metal) with proprietary mineral processing technology; timely spin-out opportunity
- Our People: Driven, highly experienced and successful Canadian and American professional discoverers and technology specialists; developed 3 patents for vanadium-nickel extraction
- Gold: Four high-quality regional scale gold projects in strategic gold trends - Carlin, King Solomon & Dobbin (Carlin-type) and Crescent Valley (Bonanza-type)hand-picked by renowned & proven mine finder Dave Mathewson
- Green Energy Metal: Owns North America's largest, highest grade primary vanadium resource at PEA stage, strategic for US Homeland security and growing large-scale battery deployment; 5% equity interest in Japanese solid-state vanadium battery corp.
- Near-termGoal: make a Carlin-stylehigh-grade gold deposit discovery
• Mid term Goal: become leading USA supplier of vanadium to emerging USA large energy storage market
Capital Structure & Share Price Performance
Capital Structure
12-Month Share Price Performance
Share Price (at July 25, 2024)
C$0.48
Shares Outstanding - Basic (M)
104.7M
Options Outstanding (M)*
5.7M
Warrants Outstanding (M)*
19.0M
Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted (M)
129.4M
Market Capitalization - Basic
C$56.6M
Cash & Cash Equivalents
C$1.2M
Enterprise Value - Basic
C$55.2M
*5,665,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.38 and a weighted average life of 2.79 years
*18,972,503 warrants outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of C$0.52 and a weighted average life of 2.09 years
Source: Stockwatch as of July 25, 2024
Experienced Management & Board
Tier 1 Project Guided by a Competent Respected Senior Team
Paul Cowley (P.Geo.)
Michael Mracek (P.Eng.)
Dave Mathewson
John Anderson (B.A.)
President & CEO, Director
Director & Mining Advisor
Director & Geological Advisor
Director
David Dreisinger (PhD)
Jacques McMullen (P.Eng.)
Doug Dreisinger (P.Eng.)
Metallurgical Advisor
Metallurgical Advisor
Business Development
Management Team with a Successful Track Record
Remarkable
Talent and
Track Records
in
Discovery
- Two geologists have collectively found 10 gold deposits (>14Moz) in their careers and driven to make their next discovery
- Dave Mathewson is an authority on Carlin Gold Trend, vigorously exploring for with Newmont and Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)
- Found >5M oz Au within 10 km of our property
- Neighboring GSV (5 km away) reached a market cap of $1 Billion from gold deposits he found and acquired for GSV
Topical & Diverse
Two Commodity Opportunities for Success
Legitimate opportunity to discover a Carlin-style high- grade deposit at Carlin, King Solomon and Dobbin, and Bonanza-type at Crescent Valley, exceptional exploration upside potential
Strategic PEA level vanadium resource and processing patents form additional backbone of asset base - positioned for massive stationary battery market - green energy appeal
With anticipated positive Au and V markets for 2024, Company proposing to spin out the gold asset to PHNM shareholders and returning to pure vanadium player
Its Gold Opportunity - Regional Scale Targets
- As in real estate - Location - Location - Location
- Not only located in Nevada, the top mining jurisdiction in the US, but in the best gold producing structural trends in Nevada
- Carlin, King Solomon and Dobbin Projects are large Carlin- type gold systems
- Crescent Valley is a Bonanza high grade gold target
- Projects all hand picked and guided by Dave Mathewson reknowned accomplished Nevada gold mine finder
Carlin Gold-
Vanadium
Project
Crescent Valley Project
Dobbin Gold Project
King Solomon Gold
Project
High-Grade Gold Opportunity
Backed by compelling regional science - Tapping Carlin Plumbing System
Structural Map with Au Deposits
Southern Carlin Trend Area (Rain-Railroad
District)
- ~9M oz Au in multiple deposits and mines within 5-15 km of the property
- 3 key structures NW, N/S, and NE (plumbing system throughout trend)
- Property on N/S Structure
- Rain and Emigrant structures hosting > 6Moz Au
Large Gold System - 6.4km long
Analogous to Gold Quarry Deposit Setting
- IP chargeability shows system (white/pink) >6.4km long, up to 1.3km wide
- PHNM controls 2 square miles of system
- 18 drill holes provides architecture of gold system
- Now vectoring within the large system for high-grade feeders (like pearls beside and along N/S graben structure)
Highest Priority Untested Gold Target Areas 10
