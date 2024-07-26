Phenom Resources Corp. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. The Project lies within the prolific Carlin Gold Trend. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property is composed of 114 unpatented mineral claims and 80 acres of fee simple land totaling 955 hectares. Its West Jerome property is focused on the copper-rich district of Arizona, near the Town of Jerome, Central Arizona. The Company has options on two gold projects in Nevada, the Dobbin Property, which is a Carlin Gold-type target, and the CVN Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target. Its Crescent Valley property is located in Eureka County of Nevada. It also has an option agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in the King Solomon Gold Project.