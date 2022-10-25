Phenom Resources : CorporatePresentationOctober 2022

• Listed on TSX-Vand OTCQX exchanges; HQ in Vancouver, Canada, local office in Elko, NV

• Roughly 40% American, 55% Canadian Shareholders, 5% European

• Nevada focused - 4 years, $15MM spent - Tier 1 mining jurisdiction

• Motivated, highly experienced Canadian and American professional men and women focused on advancing the Company's Carlin Vanadium Project for its vanadium resource and gold potential

• Project within Carlin Gold Trend - known for extraordinary gold production and potential

• Unique Two stacked systems - Vanadium resource at surface, large-scaleCarlin-type gold system at depth

• PEA completed on North America's largest, highest grade primary Vanadium resource

• Near-term targeting Carlin-stylehigh-grade gold discovery - target defined by renowned proven mine finder Dave Mathewson

• Mid term Goal to become a leading USA supplier of vanadium feeding emerging USA large energy storage market and potentially fully integrate to battery manufacturer and distributor

