Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Phenom Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHNM   CA71743P1071

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

(PHNM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:30 2022-10-25 pm EDT
0.3300 CAD   +1.54%
01:14pPhenom Resources : ProjectFactsheetOctober 2022
PU
10/04Phenom Announces up to $1,650,000 Private Placement Financing
AQ
10/03Phenom Resources Plans Private Placement Financing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phenom Resources : CorporatePresentationOctober 2022

10/25/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

www.phenomresources.com

Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project

Large-scaleCarlin-style gold system below a PEA-stage vanadium resource in Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada, USA

Corporate Presentation

October 2022

(TSXV:PHNM) (OTCQX®: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY)

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forwardlooking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
  • Forwardlooking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forwardlooking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
  • Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
  • Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forwardlooking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
  • Paul Cowley, P.Geo. President and CEO is the qualified person responsible for reviewing the technical information in this presentation.

TSXV:PHNM/ OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

2

Who We Are - Why Phenom is Unique

V 23 Vanadium

Au79

Gold

Listed on TSX-Vand OTCQX exchanges; HQ in Vancouver, Canada, local office in Elko, NV

Roughly 40% American, 55% Canadian Shareholders, 5% European

• Nevada focused - 4 years, $15MM spent - Tier 1 mining jurisdiction

• Motivated, highly experienced Canadian and American professional men and women focused on advancing the Company's Carlin Vanadium Project for its vanadium resource and gold potential

• Project within Carlin Gold Trend - known for extraordinary gold production and potential

• Unique Two stacked systems - Vanadium resource at surface, large-scaleCarlin-type gold system at depth

PEA completed on North America's largest, highest grade primary Vanadium resource

• Near-term targeting Carlin-stylehigh-grade gold discovery - target defined by renowned proven mine finder Dave Mathewson

• Mid term Goal to become a leading USA supplier of vanadium feeding emerging USA large energy storage market and potentially fully integrate to battery manufacturer and distributor

3

Experienced Management & Board

Tier 1 Project Guided by a Competent Respected Senior Team

Paul Cowley (P.Geo.)

Michael Mracek (P.Eng.)

Dr. Radomir Vukcevic (PhD)

John Anderson (B.A.)

President & CEO, Director

Director & Mining Advisor

Director & Metallurgical Advisor

Director

Dave Mathewson

David Dreisinger (PhD)

Jacques McMullen (P.Eng.)

Bill Matheson

Tookie Angus (LLB)

Geological Advisor

Metallurgical Advisor

Metallurgical Advisor

Construction Advisor

Business Advisor

TSXV: FVAN / OTCQX®: FVANF / FSE: 1PY

4

Optionality & Diversity

Two Opportunities for Success

  • Legitimate opportunity to discover a Carlin-stylehigh-grade deposit in the Carlin Gold trend, exceptional exploration upside potential
  • Significant PEA level vanadium resource forms backbone of asset base - future call of vanadium price and green energy appeal

(TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQB: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY)

5

Disclaimer

Phenom Resources Corp. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 17:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.
01:14pPhenom Resources : ProjectFactsheetOctober 2022
PU
10/04Phenom Announces up to $1,650,000 Private Placement Financing
AQ
10/03Phenom Resources Plans Private Placement Financing
MT
10/03Phenom Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.65 million in funding
CI
09/14Phenom Resources Provides New Vanadium Intercepts on its Flagship Nevada Project
AQ
09/13Phenom Resources Corp. Provides New Vanadium Intercepts on its Nevada Project
CI
08/22Phenom Resources to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 2..
AQ
07/29Phenom Resources Corp. - Drilling Confirms a New Hydrothermal System within Pilot and D..
AQ
07/28Phenom Resources : Q2 2022 CFO Certification
PU
07/28Phenom Resources : Q2 Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,77 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2021 1,44 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 19,7 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Phenom Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul S. Cowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Moriarty Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John David Anderson Independent Director
Radomir Vukcevic Independent Director
Michael Mracek Director & Mining Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.-20.73%20
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.03%124 720
RIO TINTO PLC-2.90%88 651
GLENCORE PLC33.86%72 956
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)108.92%53 705
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.93%36 844