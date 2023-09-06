www.phenomresources.com

Carlin Vanadium-Gold Project

Vanadium's Vital Role in our Green Energy Future

Why Vanadium Needs be on Your Radar

Added Gold Bonuses

Corporate Presentation

September 2023

(TSXV:PHNM) (OTCQX®: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY)

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Some of the statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forwardlooking statements." These include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, and expectations of a stated condition or occurrence.
  • Forwardlooking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forwardlooking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.
  • Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, reclamation, capital costs, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as but not limited to; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for the minerals the Company expects to produce; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and changing foreign exchange rates and other matters discussed in this presentation.
  • Persons should not place undue reliance on the Company's forwardlooking statements. Further information regarding these and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those projected in forward looking statements, are included in the filings by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this presentation, that has been prepared by management.
  • Paul Cowley, P.Geo. President and CEO is the qualified person responsible for reviewing the technical information in this presentation.

TSXV:PHNM/ OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

2

Who We Are - Why Phenom is Unique

V 23 Vanadium

Au79

Gold

  • Listed onTSX-Vand OTCQX exchanges; HQ in Vancouver, Canada, local office in Elko, NV
  • Roughly 40% American, 55% Canadian Shareholders, 5% European
  • Nevada focused - 6 years, $16MM spent - Tier 1 mining jurisdiction
  • Motivated,highly experienced Canadian and American professional men and women focused on advancing the Company's Carlin Vanadium Project for its vanadium resource and gold potential
  • Project 100% owned, within Carlin Gold Trend - known for extraordinary gold production and potential
  • Unique Two stacked systems - Vanadium resource at surface, large-scaleCarlin-type gold system at depth
  • PEA completedon North America's largest, highest grade primary Vanadium resource
  • Near-termGoal: target Carlin-stylehigh-grade gold discovery - gold target defined and advanced by renowned proven mine finder Dave Mathewson, and advance Vanadium resource to PFS
  • Mid term Goal: become a leading USA supplier of vanadium feeding emerging USA large energy storage

market

3

Capital Structure & Share Price Performance

Capital Structure

12-Month Share Price Performance

Share Price (as at July 26, 2023)

C$0.25

Shares Outstanding - Basic (M)

95.2M

Options Outstanding (M)*

4.7M

Warrants Outstanding (M)*

17.7M

Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted (M)

117.5M

Market Capitalization - Basic

C$23.8M

Cash & Cash Equivalents

C$0.8M

Enterprise Value - Basic

C$23.0M

*4,680,000 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of

C$0.36 and a weighted average life of 3.3 years

*17,698,828 warrants outstanding

Source: Stockwatch as of September 5, 2023

TSXV: PHNM / OTCQX®: PHNMF / FSE: 1PY

4

Experienced Management & Board

Tier 1 Project Guided by a Competent Respected Senior Team

Paul Cowley (P.Geo.)

Michael Mracek (P.Eng.)

Dr. Radomir Vukcevic (PhD)

John Anderson (B.A.)

President & CEO, Director

Director & Mining Advisor

Director & Metallurgical Advisor

Director

Dave Mathewson

David Dreisinger (PhD)

Jacques McMullen (P.Eng.)

Doug Dreisinger (P.Eng.)

Geological Advisor

Metallurgical Advisor

Metallurgical Advisor

Business Development

TSXV: FVAN / OTCQX®: FVANF / FSE: 1PY

5

