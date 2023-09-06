Phenom Resources Corp. is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, about six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. The Company has an interest in properties located in Nevada and Arizona, United States. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Property consists of about 150 unpatented mining claims and 80 acres of fee simple land covering 2,608 acres located in North-Central Nevada in Elko County. Its West Jerome property is focused on the copper-rich district of Arizona, near the Town of Jerome, Central Arizona. The West Jerome property consists of approximately five square kilometers of claims on the west side of Freeport McMoran patented lands. Its other properties include Crescent Valley Property and AVP Property.

Sector Diversified Mining