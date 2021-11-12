Phenom Resources : Information Circular - 2021 AGM 11/12/2021 | 03:28pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. (formerly First Vanadium Corp.) 880 - 580 Hornby Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR as at October 27, 2021 (except as indicated) This information circular ("Information Circular") is provided in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Phenom Resources Corp. (formerly First Vanadium Corp.) (the "Company") for use at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Boardroom, 600 - 890 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) and at any adjournments thereof for the purposes set forth in the enclosed Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of Meeting"). The solicitation of proxies is made on behalf of the management of the Company. Such solicitation will be primarily by mail but may also be made by telephone or other electronic means of communication or in person by the directors and officers of the Company. The costs incurred in the preparation and mailing of the form of proxy, Notice of Meeting and this Information Circular will be borne by the Company. The cost of the solicitation will be borne by the Company. DISTRIBUTION OF MEETING MATERIALS This Information Circular and related Meeting materials are being sent to both registered and non-registered holders of common shares of the Company. If you are a non-registered holder and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of common shares, have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the Intermediary holding common shares on your behalf. "Intermediary" means a broker, a financial institution, an investment firm, a trustee or administrator of a self-administeredretirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar self- administered savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or a nominee of any of the foregoing that holds securities on behalf of a non-registeredshareholder. A shareholder may receive multiple packages of Meeting materials if the shareholder holds common shares through more than one Intermediary, or if the shareholder is both a registered shareholder and a non-registered shareholder for different shareholdings. Any such shareholder should repeat the steps to vote through a proxy, appoint a proxyholder or attend the Meeting, if desired, separately for each shareholding to ensure that all the common shares from the various shareholdings are represented and voted at the Meeting. Please return your voting instructions as specified in the appropriate voting information form. PROXY INFORMATION Appointment of Proxyholder A duly completed form of proxy for the Company will constitute the persons named in the enclosed form of proxy as the shareholder's proxyholder. The individuals whose names are printed in the enclosed form of proxy for the Meeting are directors and/or officers of the Company (the "Management Proxyholders"). The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy as Management Proxyholders have indicated their willingness to represent, as proxyholders, the shareholders who appoint them. A shareholder has the right to appoint a person other than the Management Proxyholders to represent the shareholder at the Meeting by striking out the names of the Management Proxyholders and by inserting the desired person's name in the blank space provided or by executing a proxy in a form similar to the enclosed form. A proxyholder need not be a shareholder of the Company. Such a shareholder should notify the nominee 2 of his or her appointment, obtain his or her consent to act as proxy and instruct him or her on how the shareholder's shares are to be voted. Voting Of Proxies Each shareholder may instruct its proxyholder how to vote its shares by completing the blanks in the enclosed proxy form. Shares represented by properly executed proxy forms will be voted or withheld from voting on any poll in accordance with instructions made on the proxy forms, and, if a shareholder specifies a choice as to any matters to be acted on, such shareholder's shares shall be voted accordingly. If no choice is specified and one of the Management Proxyholders is appointed by a shareholder as proxyholder, it is intended that such person will vote in favour of the matters to be voted on at the Meeting. The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein as proxyholder with respect to amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and with respect to any other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company knows of no such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting. COMPLETION AND RETURN OF PROXY Each proxy must be dated and executed by the shareholder or its attorney authorized in writing or by an Intermediary acting on behalf of a shareholder (see "Voting by Non-RegisteredShareholders" below). In the case of a corporation, the proxy must be dated and executed under its corporate seal or signed by a duly authorized officer or attorney for the corporation. A proxy will not be valid for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof unless the completed, signed and dated form of proxy is delivered to the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by mail or registered mail, at 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or as otherwise indicated in the instructions contained in the form of proxy (including, where applicable, through the transfer agent's internet and telephone proxy voting services). All proxies in respect of the Meeting must be completed and received not later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the commencement of the Meeting, unless the chairman of the Meeting elects to exercise his or her discretion to accept proxies received subsequently. Voting by Non-Registered Shareholders The information in this section is important to many shareholders as a substantial number of shareholders do not hold their shares in their own name. Shareholders who hold common shares through Intermediaries (such shareholders being collectively called "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only registered holders of common shares or the persons they appoint as their proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. If common shares are shown on an account statement provided to a Beneficial Shareholder by a broker or other Intermediary, then in almost all cases the name of such Beneficial Shareholder will not appear on the central securities register of the Company. Such common shares will most likely be registered in the name of the broker or an agent of the broker or other Intermediary. In Canada, the vast majority of such common shares will be registered in the name of "CDS & Co.", the registration name of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as a nominee for many brokerage firms. Such common shares can only be voted by the Intermediary and can only be voted by them in accordance with instructions received from Beneficial Shareholders. As a result, Beneficial Shareholders should carefully review the voting instructions provided by their broker or other Intermediary with this Information Circular and ensure that they direct the voting of their common shares in accordance with those instructions. 3 Applicable regulatory policies require brokers and other Intermediaries to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54- 101, the Company will distribute the Meeting materials to Intermediaries and clearing agencies for onward distribution to non-registered holders. The Company does not intend to pay Intermediaries to forward the Meeting materials if the non-registered holders have provided instructions to their Intermediary that they object to the Intermediary disclosing ownership information about the non-registered holders. In this case, such non-registered holder will not receive the Meeting materials if the Intermediary does not assume the cost of delivery. Each Intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting materials to non-registered holders unless a non-registered holder has waived the right to receive Meeting materials. Generally, non-registered holders who have not waived the right to receive Meeting materials will be sent a voting instruction form which must be completed, signed and returned by the non-registered holder in accordance with the Intermediary's directions on the voting instruction form. Intermediaries often use service companies to forward the Meeting materials to non-registered holders. Most brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge typically supplies a voting instruction form, mails those forms to Beneficial Shareholders and asks those Beneficial Shareholders to return the forms to Broadridge or follow specific telephone or other voting procedures. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received by it and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of common shares at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a voting instruction form from Broadridge cannot use that form to vote common shares directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge or the alternate voting procedures must be completed well in advance of the Meeting in order to ensure that such common shares are voted. In some cases, Beneficial Shareholders will instead be given a proxy which has already been signed by the Intermediary (typically by a facsimile, stamped signature) which is restricted as to the number of common shares beneficially owned by the Beneficial Shareholder but which is otherwise not completed. This form of proxy does not need to be signed by the Beneficial Shareholder, but, to be used at the Meeting, needs to be properly completed and deposited with Computershare Investor Services Inc. as described under "Completion and Return of Proxy" above. The purpose of these procedures is to permit non-registered holders to direct the voting of the common shares that they beneficially own. Should a Beneficial Shareholder wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person (or have another person attend and vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder), the Beneficial Shareholder should strike out the names of the persons named in the Proxy and insert the Beneficial Shareholder's (or such other person's) name in the blank space provided or, in the case of a voting instruction form, follow the corresponding instructions on the form. Revocation of Proxies A proxy may be revoked at any time prior to the exercise thereof. If a registered shareholder who has given a proxy attends personally at the Meeting at which such proxy is to be voted, such shareholder may revoke the proxy and vote in person. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it, any time before it is exercised, by instrument in writing executed by the registered shareholder or by his/her attorney authorized in writing or, if the registered shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. The instrument revoking the proxy must be deposited to the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., by mail or registered mail, at 100 University Avenue, 9th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1 at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, or with the chairman of the Meeting on the day of such Meeting. Only registered shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. Non- registered shareholders (Beneficial Shareholders) who wish to change their vote must arrange for their respective Intermediaries to revoke the proxy on their behalf well in advance of the Meeting. 4 RECORD DATE AND VOTING SECURITIES The directors of the Company have set the close of business on October 27, 2021, as the record date (the "Record Date") for the Meeting. Only common shareholders of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote those shares included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, unless any such shareholders transfer shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those shares, having produced properly endorsed certificates evidencing such shares or having otherwise established ownership of such shares, requests not later than 10 days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case such transferee will be entitled to vote such shares at the Meeting. Voting at the Meeting will be by show of hands, with each shareholder present having one vote, unless a poll is requested or required, whereupon each shareholder or proxyholder present is entitled to one vote for each common share held. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value of which 76,094,732 common shares are issued and outstanding as at the Record Date. The Company has no other class of voting securities. QUORUM The Articles of the Company provide that a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting shall be two persons who are, or who represent by proxy, shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least 5% of the issued shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting. VOTING SHARES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SHARES To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, and based on the Company's review of the records maintained by Computershare Investor Services Inc., electronic filings with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and insider reports filed with System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), there are no shareholders who beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding shares of the Company as at the Record Date. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Other than as set forth in this Information Circular, management of the Company is not aware of any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, of any director or executive officer of the Company, any nominee for election as a director of the Company or any associate or affiliate of any such person, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors. For the purpose of this disclosure, "associate" of a person means: (a) an issuer of which the person beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, voting securities entitling the person to more than 10% of the voting rights attached to outstanding securities of the issuer; (b) any partner of the person; (c) any trust or estate in which the person has a substantial beneficial interest or in respect of which a person serves as trustee or similar capacity; and (d) a relative of that person if the relative has the same home as that person. 5 DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION The Company is a "venture issuer" as defined under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and is disclosing its director and executive compensation in accordance with Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation-VentureIssuers ("Form 51-102F6V"). Definitions In this Information Circular: " Board " means the board of directors of the Company.

" means the board of directors of the Company. " Chief Executive Officer " or " CEO " means an individual who served as chief executive officer of the Company, or performed functions similar to a chief executive officer, for any part of the most recently completed financial year.

" or " " means an individual who served as chief executive officer of the Company, or performed functions similar to a chief executive officer, for any part of the most recently completed financial year. " Chief Financial Officer " or " CFO " means an individual who served as chief financial officer of the Company, or performed functions similar to a chief financial officer, for any part of the most recently completed financial year.

" or " " means an individual who served as chief financial officer of the Company, or performed functions similar to a chief financial officer, for any part of the most recently completed financial year. " Exchange " means the TSX Venture Exchange.

" means the TSX Venture Exchange. " Named Executive Officer " or " NEO " means each of the following individuals:

" or " " means each of the following individuals: a CEO; a CFO; in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries, the most highly compensated executive officer other than the CEO and CFO at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was more than $150,000, as determined in accordance with subsection 1.3(5) of Form 51-102F6V for that financial year; and each individual who would be an NEO under paragraph (iii) but for the fact that the individual was neither an executive officer of the Company, nor acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year.

Director and Named Executive Officer Compensation, Excluding Compensation Securities The following table sets out a summary of compensation (excluding compensation securities) paid, awarded to or earned by the Named Executive Officers and any non-NEO directors of the Company for the periods noted therein: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

