  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Phenom Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHNM   CA71743P1071

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

(PHNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/12 03:07:54 pm
0.52 CAD   +23.81%
PHENOM RESOURCES : Supplemental Mail List Request - 2021
PU
PHENOM RESOURCES : 2021 Proxy English
PU
PHENOM RESOURCES : Notice - 2021 AGM
PU
Phenom Resources : Supplemental Mail List Request - 2021

11/12/2021 | 03:38pm EST
PHENOM RESOURCE CORP.

2021 Supplemental Mail Card - Financial Statement Request Form

National Instruments 51-102 and 54-101 require that Phenom Resources Corp. (the "Issuer") send annually to the registered holders and beneficial holders of its common shares a request form to allow the shareholders to elect to receive a copy of the Issuer's interim and annual financial statements (and corresponding management discussion and analysis). If you wish to receive the Issuer's interim and/or annual financial statements, please complete and return this form.

YOU WILL NOT AUTOMATICALLY RECEIVE COPIES OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT(S) UNLESS THIS CARD IS COMPLETED AND RETURNED. Copies of previously issued annual and interim financial statements and related MD&A are available to the public under the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Please note that this request form will be mailed each year and both registered and beneficial securityholders must return this form each year to remain on the Issuer's distribution list.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PLEASE RETURN THIS COMPLETED FORM TO:

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.

880 - 580 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6

The undersigned securityholder of the Issuer hereby elects to receive:

  • (A) ONLY Annual Financial Statementsand MD&A of the Issuer; or
  • (B) ONLY Interim Financial Statementsand MD&A of the Issuer; or
  • (C) BOTH (A) and (B)as described above.

NAME (Please print):

ADDRESS: (REQUIRED)

I confirm that I am a  registered/  beneficial (check one) shareholder of the Company.

The Canadian Securities Administrators recognize that developments in information technology allow companies to disseminate documents to shareholders in a more timely and cost efficient manner than by traditional paper methods. By providing an e-mail address, you will be deemed to be consenting to the electronic delivery to you at such e-mail address of the financial statements and MD&A that you elected to receive per the above, if electronic delivery is allowed by applicable regulatory rules and policies.

E-MAIL (optional):

SIGNATURE

OF SHAREHOLDER:

DATE:

The Issuer will use the information collected solely for the mailing of the Issuer's financial statements or other selective communications.

Disclaimer

Phenom Resources Corp. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 20:37:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,15 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2020 1,68 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,0 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,42 CAD
Average target price 0,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 114%
Managers and Directors
Paul S. Cowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Moriarty Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John David Anderson Independent Director
Radomir Vukcevic Independent Director
Michael Mracek Director & Mining Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHENOM RESOURCES CORP.11.83%25
BHP GROUP-11.15%134 783
RIO TINTO PLC-15.96%100 856
GLENCORE PLC58.80%65 061
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.49%47 460
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.67%33 486