PHI MRO Services

Leonardo

This milestone marks a significant expansion in PHI MRO Service's ability to provide top-tier maintenance solutions for Leonardo's AW139 series aircraft to operators across the United States.

"PHI is honored to be appointed as a Leonardo Service Center," said Scott McCarty, CEO of PHI Group. "This agreement reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the MRO and aviation industry. With 75 years of experience, we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional MRO services and technical support to Leonardo and its customers."

"Leonardo values our longstanding partnership with PHI and is excited to expand our support network," said Maurizio D'Angelo, Vice President of Customer Support & Services and Training at Leonardo. "Our customers will benefit from the advanced service capabilities and technical expertise provided by PHI, ensuring their fleet remains mission-ready and operationally efficient."

The strategic alignment between PHI MRO Services and Leonardo is a significant step in growing PHI's world-class MRO offerings. Through partnerships like this, PHI MRO Services is equipped to support its global customers with unparalleled service and comprehensive maintenance solutions.