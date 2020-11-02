Log in
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/02/2020 | 04:33pm EST

The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on December 16, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2020.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 809 M - -
Net income 2021 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 665 M 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 16,44 $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Richard G. Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Independent Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION-33.79%665
ZOETIS19.80%75 334
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED5.30%14 632
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC20.41%4 890
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.23.93%3 983
VIRBAC-15.52%1 964
