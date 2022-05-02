Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAHC   US71742Q1067

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
18.04 USD   +0.28%
04:28pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pPhibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/04Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2022 Quarterly Financial Results
BU
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/02/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 22, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 912 M - -
Net income 2022 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,99 $
Average target price 21,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack C. Bendheim Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Thomas Corcoran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION-11.90%729
ZOETIS-27.37%83 529
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-10.82%11 984
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-31.68%4 950
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-27.27%3 636
VIRBAC-9.07%3 436