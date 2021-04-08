Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Phibro Animal Health Corporation    PAHC

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2021 Quarterly Financial Results

04/08/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its third quarter financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting https://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (833) 968-1955 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (647) 689-6656 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 2181337.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
05:01pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION  : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March..
BU
04/07PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION  : to Participate in Bank of America Securities..
BU
02/08PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION  : to Participate in the Barclays Virtual Globa..
BU
02/08PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION  : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Ly..
BU
02/03PHIBRO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/03PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH  : Q2 Earnings Exceed Street Estimates, Sets Guidance
MT
02/03PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH  : Earnings Flash (PAHC) PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION P..
MT
02/03PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH  :  Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Second Quarter..
BU
02/03PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH  : Earnings Flash (PAHC) PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION R..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 805 M - -
Net income 2021 46,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 979 M 979 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 24,19 $
Spread / Highest target -4,92%
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Independent Director
E. Thomas Corcoran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION24.56%979
ZOETIS INC.-4.60%74 991
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-2.80%14 094
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC1.51%5 217
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.61%3 359
VIRBAC-5.25%2 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ