PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on December 2020 Quarterly Financial Results

01/05/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) expects to announce its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting https://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (833) 968-1955 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (647) 689-6656 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 3288725.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 806 M - -
Net income 2021 43,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 19,71 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Independent Director
Daniel M. Bendheim Director & Executive VP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION1.54%797
ZOETIS-1.15%77 749
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-0.55%14 393
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC2.84%5 214
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.83%3 676
VIRBAC2.94%2 536
