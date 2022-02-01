Log in
    PAHC   US71742Q1067

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Animal Health Summit

02/01/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Animal Health Summit.

Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 12:40 PM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 878 M - -
Net income 2022 42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 782 M 782 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Jack C. Bendheim Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Thomas Corcoran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION-5.48%782
ZOETIS INC.-18.13%94 526
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-8.25%12 319
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-21.99%6 042
VIRBAC-16.25%3 362
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.66%2 511