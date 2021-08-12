Log in
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Participate in Bank of America Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

08/12/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the Bank of America Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:10 AM ET. The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 827 M - -
Net income 2021 46,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 980 M 980 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Phibro Animal Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,20 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Independent Director
E. Thomas Corcoran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION24.61%980
ZOETIS INC.19.28%93 561
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-4.79%13 812
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC46.81%7 599
VIRBAC37.61%3 243
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.96%3 199