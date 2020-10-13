Log in
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION    PAHC

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

10/13/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson and incoming Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio will address financial analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:15 PM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

© Business Wire 2020

