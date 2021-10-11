Log in
    PAHC   US71742Q1067

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION

(PAHC)
Phibro Animal Health Corporation : to Participate in the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

10/11/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the 30th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:20 PM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 857 M - -
Net income 2022 45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 892 M 892 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 725
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
Jack C. Bendheim Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Damian Finio Chief Financial Officer
Larry L. Miller Chief Operating Officer
Gerald K. Carlson Independent Director
E. Thomas Corcoran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION13.44%892
ZOETIS INC.19.57%93 784
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED8.09%15 681
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC34.20%6 838
VIRBAC51.68%3 527
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.37%2 722